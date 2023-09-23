Arsenal’s summer signing is travelling to his former club this weekend

Jurrien Timber has been dealing with an injury since the opening game of the season for Arsenal, and it appears he will likely remain sidelined for the remainder of the first half of this season.

The defender is currently not participating in Arsenal’s training sessions, and instead, he will be visiting his former club Ajax this weekend. According to reports from Voetbal International, it has been revealed that Timber did not have a proper farewell when he departed Ajax for Arsenal over the summer.

At Ajax, it is customary to give players a proper send-off when they leave the club, and this event has been scheduled for Timber this weekend. The report suggests that Timber is expected to be in Amsterdam, where he will be honoured for his nearly decade-long service to the club.

During his time at Ajax, Timber played a significant role and enjoyed numerous successes before making the move to London and joining Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because he is not involved in our match this weekend, now is the best time for Ajax to honour the defender.

The fit players must focus on preparing for our match against Tottenham on Sunday.

It will be one of the biggest fixtures in Europe this weekend and it is a match we cannot lose if we are serious about a title challenge.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arsenal’s excellent win over PSV and the goalkeeper conundrum….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…