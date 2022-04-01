Arsenal’s summer signing reveals who influenced him to join the club

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that Bukayo Saka was the Arsenal player that convinced him to join the club when they were both on England duty last summer.

The former Sheffield United man has become Arsenal’s number one after joining the club at the start of this season following a series of poor performances from Bernd Leno.

Arsenal could have signed many other goalies and Ramsdale had already started playing for United in the Championship following their relegation to the second tier.

However, Arsenal found an agreement with the Blades and he moved to the Emirates to challenge Leno for a place in the club’s first team.

Some fans would think Mikel Arteta convinced him to play for the Gunners, but he says Saka influenced his decision. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘It wasn’t Mikel Arteta, to be honest – it was Bukayo (Saka)!

‘I heard rumours that Arsenal were interested in me when I was at the camp before the Euros, and Bukayo had mentioned that he and the boss had been talking about me.

‘As the transfer window gathered pace, I went back to Sheffield United and there were bids getting rejected.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great that Saka is so attached to this club that he helps to convince new players to join us as well.

This shows the England international cares a lot about the team and that is one of the finest shows of leadership qualities.