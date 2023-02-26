Arsenal’s summer target writes his name into Serie A history

Rasmus Hojlund is delivering some terrific performances in Serie A amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Dane has been in superb form for Atalanta this season as they look to earn one of the European places in Italian football.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has a good reputation for developing talents and is doing wonders with Hojlmund.

Several clubs want to buy the 20-year-old and Arsenal is hopeful he will choose to join them in London.

It remains unclear how much he will cost, but his value is likely increasing every weekend.

A report on Football Italia reveals his latest goal means he has scored six goals in 19 league games and is one of the few foreigners to have scored up to six times before their 20th league appearance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hojlund is a terrific talent and these performances show why many clubs are chasing his signature.

Considering his age and the time he has spent with Atalanta, this goal record is impressive.

Hopefully, he will agree to join at the end of this season, regardless of who his other suitors are.

We just need to focus on our effort to lure the Dane to London and ignore what others are doing.

