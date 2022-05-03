Arsenal’s upcoming summer transfer dealings – Keep, Loan or Sell?

Which Arsenal players should be kept this summer? Keep, loan or sell? by Jonbo

Just a quick and fun article on our squad options for this summer. For simplicity I’ve used keep, loan or sell, although I am aware some players are already leaving as free agents and many loaness are also pre-sold.

Leno – Sell

Ramsdale – Keep

Okonkwo – Loan

Runarsson – Sell

Tierney – Keep

White – Keep

Saliba – Keep

Holding – Keep

Gabriel – Keep

Tomiyasu – Keep

Cedric – Keep

Tavares – Loan/Sell

Bellerin – Sell

Mari – Sell

Mavropanos – Sell

Maitland-Niles – Sell

Torriera – Sell

Xhaka – Sell

Partey – Keep

Smith-Rowe – Keep

Lokonga – Keep

Elneny – Keep

Odegaard – Keep

Guendouzi – Sell

Saka – Keep

Lacazette – Sell

Nketiah – Keep

Pepe – Sell

Martinelli – Keep

Balogun – Loan

Nelson – Sell

Incomings will depend on outgoings, but as a bare minimum, we should be looking at signing:

Backup GK

Backup LB

Starting XI DM/CM

Backup RW

Starting XI CF

What do you think for this summer?

Jonbo

