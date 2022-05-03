Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal’s upcoming summer transfer dealings – Keep, Loan or Sell?

Which Arsenal players should be kept this summer? Keep, loan or sell? by Jonbo

Just a quick and fun article on our squad options for this summer. For simplicity I’ve used keep, loan or sell, although I am aware some players are already leaving as free agents and many loaness are also pre-sold.

Leno – Sell

Ramsdale – Keep

Okonkwo – Loan

Runarsson – Sell

Tierney – Keep

White – Keep

Saliba – Keep

Holding – Keep

Gabriel – Keep

Tomiyasu – Keep

Cedric – Keep

Tavares – Loan/Sell

Bellerin – Sell

Mari – Sell

Mavropanos – Sell

Maitland-Niles – Sell

Torriera – Sell

Xhaka – Sell

Partey – Keep

Smith-Rowe – Keep

Lokonga – Keep

Elneny – Keep

Odegaard – Keep

Guendouzi – Sell

Saka – Keep

Lacazette – Sell

Nketiah – Keep

Pepe – Sell

Martinelli – Keep

Balogun – Loan

Nelson – Sell

Incomings will depend on outgoings, but as a bare minimum, we should be looking at signing:

Backup GK

Backup LB

Starting XI DM/CM

Backup RW

Starting XI CF

What do you think for this summer?

Jonbo

    1. @NY_Gunner.Mavros is as good as gone,his club will take the option to buy for 2.5M(a bargain if you ask me)

  3. Leno will be sold, because of his high salary and we’ve got Turner to replace him. Whereas Tavares still has the chance to fix his misplaced passes till the next pre-season, but Joel Lopez could also replace him

    As for Xhaka, I think Arteta likes his commanding and positional abilities. He’d likely be kept, unless Fabian Ruiz, Douglas Luiz or Renato Sanches comes

    If we buy Asensio or loan Trincao, Pepe would likely be sold. The CF department will be the most important matter and I don’t think we can sign any Serbian CF as long as Xhaka stays

    1. I disagree with a few.

      Having already signed Turner, it looks like Leno will be sold. I would keep Runarrsson as 3rd choice keeper, whilst loaning out Hein and Okonkwo.

      I would sell Cedric while we have a chance and replace him with Harry Clarke. I would loan out Tavares and replace him with an experienced left back.

      I would retain Maitland-Niles and loan out Sambi.

      I would give Nelson another chance.

  4. When I look at the defense it is my hope that White improves massively else the decision to even sell Mavropanos for pittance will look more shocking. Sell Cedric and bring in a young player to back up for Tomiyasu. Harry Calrke or BNC shoudl be assed in preseason for that. Tomiyasu should also be given a chance to compete for the CB spot. AMN should’ve been sold long ago if he was not going to be given a chance to play as a CM. He’s looked better than Lokonga this season when they were both here. Another case of poor management of a player. Lokonga should be sent on loan and Azeez given a chance in his place. On the attack, it did not make sense to keep Pepe this season if he was planned to be a bench player. We should’ve sold him and got more cash. Keep Nelson who has impressed on loan for one last dance and grow his value. Send Balogun on a proper loan where he’ll start week in week out to prepare him for 23/24 or assess him in preseason to decide.

  5. Firstly and unusually, I must say how I appreciate the general range of articles on JA today- don’t faint with shock Ad Pat- and as for this one , it is also intersting. I do, though not entirely but almost, agree with it all.

    I would sell Elneny for sure despite his improved form of late. I look to being in either Europe comp next season and know we will need far better than he is, and Xhaka, (though Jonbo agrees with my views on him as a sell) and for the same reason as Elneny
    That all being said though, I realise selling and even loaning, for those who may return one day, willnot be straightforward in todays financial football world. So I have to say that what I wish, will , I feel sure , not be what actually happens, in all cases

