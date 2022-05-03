Arsenal’s upcoming summer transfer dealings – Keep, Loan or Sell?

Which Arsenal players should be kept this summer? Keep, loan or sell? by Jonbo
Just a quick and fun article on our squad options for this summer. For simplicity I’ve used keep, loan or sell, although I am aware some players are already leaving as free agents and many loaness are also pre-sold.
Leno – Sell
Ramsdale – Keep
Okonkwo – Loan
Runarsson – Sell
Tierney – Keep
White – Keep
Saliba – Keep
Holding – Keep
Gabriel – Keep
Tomiyasu – Keep
Cedric – Keep
Tavares – Loan/Sell
Bellerin – Sell
Mari – Sell
Mavropanos – Sell
Maitland-Niles – Sell
Torriera – Sell
Xhaka – Sell
Partey – Keep
Smith-Rowe – Keep
Lokonga – Keep
Elneny – Keep
Odegaard – Keep
Guendouzi – Sell
Saka – Keep
Lacazette – Sell
Nketiah – Keep
Pepe – Sell
Martinelli – Keep
Balogun – Loan
Nelson – Sell
Incomings will depend on outgoings, but as a bare minimum, we should be looking at signing:
Backup GK
Backup LB
Starting XI DM/CM
Backup RW
Starting XI CF
What do you think for this summer?
Jonbo
Sell Xhaka? Same Xhaka I have been watching this season?
I’d rather we keep Mavro and AMN. Both are young and hungry. Plus AMN is homegrown…IJS
@NY_Gunner.Mavros is as good as gone,his club will take the option to buy for 2.5M(a bargain if you ask me)
Leno will be sold, because of his high salary and we’ve got Turner to replace him. Whereas Tavares still has the chance to fix his misplaced passes till the next pre-season, but Joel Lopez could also replace him
As for Xhaka, I think Arteta likes his commanding and positional abilities. He’d likely be kept, unless Fabian Ruiz, Douglas Luiz or Renato Sanches comes
If we buy Asensio or loan Trincao, Pepe would likely be sold. The CF department will be the most important matter and I don’t think we can sign any Serbian CF as long as Xhaka stays
I disagree with a few.
Having already signed Turner, it looks like Leno will be sold. I would keep Runarrsson as 3rd choice keeper, whilst loaning out Hein and Okonkwo.
I would sell Cedric while we have a chance and replace him with Harry Clarke. I would loan out Tavares and replace him with an experienced left back.
I would retain Maitland-Niles and loan out Sambi.
I would give Nelson another chance.
When I look at the defense it is my hope that White improves massively else the decision to even sell Mavropanos for pittance will look more shocking. Sell Cedric and bring in a young player to back up for Tomiyasu. Harry Calrke or BNC shoudl be assed in preseason for that. Tomiyasu should also be given a chance to compete for the CB spot. AMN should’ve been sold long ago if he was not going to be given a chance to play as a CM. He’s looked better than Lokonga this season when they were both here. Another case of poor management of a player. Lokonga should be sent on loan and Azeez given a chance in his place. On the attack, it did not make sense to keep Pepe this season if he was planned to be a bench player. We should’ve sold him and got more cash. Keep Nelson who has impressed on loan for one last dance and grow his value. Send Balogun on a proper loan where he’ll start week in week out to prepare him for 23/24 or assess him in preseason to decide.
“Pittance”is the right word.
Firstly and unusually, I must say how I appreciate the general range of articles on JA today- don’t faint with shock Ad Pat- and as for this one , it is also intersting. I do, though not entirely but almost, agree with it all.
I would sell Elneny for sure despite his improved form of late. I look to being in either Europe comp next season and know we will need far better than he is, and Xhaka, (though Jonbo agrees with my views on him as a sell) and for the same reason as Elneny
That all being said though, I realise selling and even loaning, for those who may return one day, willnot be straightforward in todays financial football world. So I have to say that what I wish, will , I feel sure , not be what actually happens, in all cases