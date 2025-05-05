Arsenal’s Summer Transfer Targets: Gyökeres, Koundé, Zubimendi – Who fits Arteta’s vision best?

With the summer transfer window looming, Arsenal are already laying the groundwork for what promises to be a pivotal few months at the Emirates. Reports this week have linked the Gunners with three high-profile reinforcements: Sporting’s Viktor Gyökeres, Barcelona’s Jules Koundé, and Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi. Each would strengthen a different area of the pitch – but who best fits Mikel Arteta’s evolving system?

Viktor Gyökeres – The missing No. 9?

Arsenal’s long-standing search for a prolific striker could end with Gyökeres. The Swedish forward has scored an eye-watering 52 goals for Sporting this season, leading the race for the European Golden Boot. According to reports, Arsenal are ready to open talks, with a fee of around £70 million expected – well below his £85 million release clause.

His blend of physicality and technical polish would add a directness the Gunners sometimes lack. European football expert Andy Brassell told talkSPORT: “He offers everything you want in a striker… He’s got Arsenal written all over him.”

Jules Koundé – Defensive versatility on the radar?

Defensively, Arteta is eyeing more flexibility. Barcelona’s Jules Koundé is reportedly unsettled at Camp Nou and open to a Premier League move. The 25-year-old France international can operate as both a centre-back and right-back—qualities Arsenal covet, particularly with concerns over injuries and depth in the backline.

Spanish outlet Sport claims Barca may sell if a suitable offer arrives. With Timber’s full return uncertain and Tomiyasu’s fitness always a concern, Koundé could be a smart solution.

Martín Zubimendi – The Partey Successor?

In midfield, Martín Zubimendi remains on Arsenal’s radar. The Real Sociedad star is seen by many as a long-term successor to Thomas Partey, who could depart this summer. Known for his positional discipline and press resistance, Zubimendi would allow Declan Rice more freedom to operate box-to-box.

Though he has publicly played down exit talk, Marca reports Arsenal are prepared to meet his €60 million release clause.

In my opinion, all three would elevate Arsenal. With Champions League football secured, Arsenal have the pull – and the ambition. Whether Andrea Berta can pull off one or more of these deals remains to be seen, but each target fits a clear need. And if even two arrive, the Gunners could take another big step toward silverware next season.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

