Arsenal’s Summer Transfer Targets: Gyökeres, Koundé, Zubimendi – Who fits Arteta’s vision best?

With the summer transfer window looming, Arsenal are already laying the groundwork for what promises to be a pivotal few months at the Emirates. Reports this week have linked the Gunners with three high-profile reinforcements: Sporting’s Viktor Gyökeres, Barcelona’s Jules Koundé, and Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi. Each would strengthen a different area of the pitch – but who best fits Mikel Arteta’s evolving system?
Viktor Gyökeres – The missing No. 9?
Arsenal’s long-standing search for a prolific striker could end with Gyökeres. The Swedish forward has scored an eye-watering 52 goals for Sporting this season, leading the race for the European Golden Boot. According to reports, Arsenal are ready to open talks, with a fee of around £70 million expected – well below his £85 million release clause.
His blend of physicality and technical polish would add a directness the Gunners sometimes lack. European football expert Andy Brassell told talkSPORT: “He offers everything you want in a striker… He’s got Arsenal written all over him.”
Jules Koundé – Defensive versatility on the radar?
Defensively, Arteta is eyeing more flexibility. Barcelona’s Jules Koundé is reportedly unsettled at Camp Nou and open to a Premier League move. The 25-year-old France international can operate as both a centre-back and right-back—qualities Arsenal covet, particularly with concerns over injuries and depth in the backline.
Spanish outlet Sport claims Barca may sell if a suitable offer arrives. With Timber’s full return uncertain and Tomiyasu’s fitness always a concern, Koundé could be a smart solution.
Martín Zubimendi – The Partey Successor?
In midfield, Martín Zubimendi remains on Arsenal’s radar. The Real Sociedad star is seen by many as a long-term successor to Thomas Partey, who could depart this summer. Known for his positional discipline and press resistance, Zubimendi would allow Declan Rice more freedom to operate box-to-box.
Though he has publicly played down exit talk, Marca reports Arsenal are prepared to meet his €60 million release clause.
In my opinion, all three would elevate Arsenal. With Champions League football secured, Arsenal have the pull – and the ambition. Whether Andrea Berta can pull off one or more of these deals remains to be seen, but each target fits a clear need. And if even two arrive, the Gunners could take another big step toward silverware next season.
What are your thoughts Gooners?
Michelle M
None of the above mentioned make me excited ,I believe (from what I’ve read ) Gyökeres and Zubimendi are pretty much done .
Arteta likes a type ,(a player like himself ),slow and safe .
Said it before and I’ll say again ,pep’s style as ruined the prem and his buddy as followed suit (along with his cashmere jumpers )what is telling is slots come in and changed it up and breezed the league without spending a dime and turned around a 24 points deficit.
Breath of fresh air him and Eddie Howe (idiot fans belittling their cup win )
If we don’t win the CL Arteta shouldn’t be here next season IMO but he will be because the club decided to give him a stupid contract because he talks a good game .
Gyokeres and Zubimendi, yes; Kounde doesn’t make sense. We have White and Timber (even Tomiyasu if he’ll ever be fit!), so why spend money on another right-sided full back?
In any case, why would the player want to leave Barcelona where he’s having the time of his life, playing virtually every minute with his team and winning things. Doesn’t add up at all
Despite our run in the Champions League and our misfortune with injuries, i feel we have regressed this season in terms of the quality of our play which frankly has become slow, predictable and boring.Regardless of who we sign, unless we adopt a more positive attacking game based on speed and hard running off the ball, we will continue to fall short.The likes of Liverpool,Newcastle and others including Bournemouth, are good to watch with their energetic overlapping full backs bombing forward to create openings.Compare that with our pedestrian possession based inverted full back set up, which rarely leads to clear cut chances and its easy to see why we are unable to bring home the bacon.With regard to the players mentioned in the article neither Kounde nor Zubimendi would be on my shopping list and in the case of Gyokares he is likely to be massively overpriced.
Gyokeres.
Gittens. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Skelly. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Havertz.
Martinelli. Vieira. Nwaneri.
Merino. Partey.
Calafiori. Kiwior. White. Tomiyasu.
Garcia.
Gyokeres – Havertz
Gittens – Martinelli
Odegaard – Vieira
Saka – Nwaneri
Rice – Merino
Zubimendi – Partey
Skelly – Calafiori
Gabriel – Kiwior
Saliba – White
Timber – Tomiyasu
Raya – Garcia