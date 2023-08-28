Arsenal’s summer transfer window is not looking like a success so far

A poor squad depth saw the Gunners fail to win the Premier League last season. By the time this new season kicked off, the belief was that Mikel Arteta had signed well. Deals for Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber (and goalie David Raya, who joined recently) will surely take Arsenal to the next level.

However, as we speak, only the Rice deal has worked out. Havertz has failed to live up to his £65 million asking price and there are calls for him to be benched as he is no help to the team.

Timber’s long-term injury, unfortunately, makes him not an impactful signing; and Raya may find it hard to bench Ramsdale.

I’m forced to ask: Is Arsenal’s 2023 summer transfer window a success? Many may stone me for saying this, but unfortunately, it has not been. Looking at how the season ended, Arsenal would have had a successful summer if they had, apart from Declan Rice, signed a top forward, either a top striker or an explosive right winger.

Additionally, Arsenal have failed to replace Granit Xhaka. Instead, they signed Havertz and hoped he could redefine the vacant No. 8 role, which he hasn’t. As for the defence, with Timber set to be out for a long period, they need to get a versatile defender on board, considering Kieran Tierney is also set to leave.

Mikel Arteta has a few important days to change his transfer fortunes. We will have to wait and see if he will bolster these positions, but these few days could be the most important in Arsenal’s summer transfer window.

Daniel O

