Arsenal’s summer transfer window is not looking like a success so far

A poor squad depth saw the Gunners fail to win the Premier League last season. By the time this new season kicked off, the belief was that Mikel Arteta had signed well. Deals for Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber (and goalie David Raya, who joined recently) will surely take Arsenal to the next level.
However, as we speak, only the Rice deal has worked out. Havertz has failed to live up to his £65 million asking price and there are calls for him to be benched as he is no help to the team.
Timber’s long-term injury, unfortunately, makes him not an impactful signing; and Raya may find it hard to bench Ramsdale.
I’m forced to ask: Is Arsenal’s 2023 summer transfer window a success? Many may stone me for saying this, but unfortunately, it has not been. Looking at how the season ended, Arsenal would have had a successful summer if they had, apart from Declan Rice, signed a top forward, either a top striker or an explosive right winger.
Additionally, Arsenal have failed to replace Granit Xhaka. Instead, they signed Havertz and hoped he could redefine the vacant No. 8 role, which he hasn’t. As for the defence, with Timber set to be out for a long period, they need to get a versatile defender on board, considering Kieran Tierney is also set to leave.
Mikel Arteta has a few important days to change his transfer fortunes. We will have to wait and see if he will bolster these positions, but these few days could be the most important in Arsenal’s summer transfer window.
Daniel O
We shud have either Kudus or Lavia.. And a striker like vlahovic..
Rice and Timber were great additions. Havartz might come good. He has potential and we should not judge so fast. The question is whether we could have done better than him, or prioritized other positions. I think that we needed a Xhaka replacement and an attacker to compete with Saka and Jesus. We probably would have focused on the latter now if Timber was not injured.
Arsenal wasted collosal sum of money in Chelsea’s flop; Harvertz signing is a worst mistake than that of Pepe
Maybe. Saying it after three games, about a player that a bunch of elite managers wanted in their teams, a regular for Germany, is unwise. If Arteta finds the right role for him, and he gains confidence, he might be a gem. It might not happen and he flops. But we can’t say anything after three games.
Havertz is Xhaka’s replacement and he’d likely perform better next year, after spending a lot of time to train and play with his new teammates
We don’t need a new defender to replace Timber, because we’ve got plenty of them. We could always promote Walters if Holding leaves
It’s not about numbers it’s about quality. We have five very good defenders + Kiower who is unproven + even lower-quality players who would probably leave. To compete in all fronts we need at least another very good defender.
Good points.
Unfortunately, the loss of Timber to injury and loan of Tierney leaves us light at the back.
Ideally, we would have had dominating/clinical striker up front as well . If we had, the pressure on Havertz would have been much less.
Timber is just bad luck. Rice is a great move. Havertz is just bizarre and likely going to end badly. Arsenal need to quicken the sales and loans, because I agree that this transfer window is looking like nothing special. I would love to know if Havertz was Arteta’s idea. I can’t imagine there is a single analyst that would recommend him as a player the side needs.
Had Arsenal exhausted the £200 mill on Rice and the Caicedo kid as first contemplated, it would have been excellent, having said that Rice and Timber are good buy but the purchase of Havertz has dampen the mood then the injury to Timber has almost relegated us back to square one..
all this Havertz negativity is just dumb. he’s played 3 games in a new role for him. he’s clearly not comfortable in it yet, and may need to be benched and eased into it. but you know what? he’ll get there, he already does so much so well off the ball, and he’s so talented it’s just a matter of clicking with Arteta’s system. Rice and Timber were great acquisitions. we were unlucky with Timber, but he will be back. I think this was a solid summer window.
We could have had Vlahovic for £70mill instead of Havertz for £65mill. Now there is talk of selling ESR to Chelsea. WTF is Arteta doing?????
Rice was needed BUT to play with Partey and is a brilliant signing. Timber was and has been unfortunate BUT why was he played on the left, he has predominantly played right, was that a part of the reason he got injured, it happened to Tomi, just the same. Haverz signing, from every angle does not make sense and shoe horning him in is causing us problems. It could come good but i have doubts and we should not at 67 mil be having to wait for it too. We dont seem so far too have improved anything on the face of it, even though 200 mil has been thrown at it.
To me, no any amount of lamentations saying can help Arsenal now this summer. For, Arteta and Edu have already made their summer incoming transfer signings choice in Karl Harvest, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and David Raya. And the club’s hierarchy bosses vis the ownership have approved the 4 signings and they are done and dusted over the line successfully.
Which is seeing Arsenal currently now occupying the 5th position in the table on 7 points. With only 2 points behind the current table toppers Man City on 9 pmits.
Nevertheless, Arsenal are looking very likely will further strengthen their defensive options with another new top quality versatile defender signing before the expiration of this summer transfer window to improve the team match playing defending performance considerably to argument the Acl injury hit unfortunately suffered by Jurrien Timber at the onset of Arsenal campaign in the Epl this season.