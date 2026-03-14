Arsenal’s supersubs send them ten points clear after beating Everton

Arsenal secured an important 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League today, with two late goals from substitutes Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman sealing the result. The win represents another significant step for the Gunners as they continue their push to remain at the top of the table during the closing weeks of the season.
Every match now carries considerable importance for Arsenal, and the pressure on the players to perform has increased accordingly. Mikel Arteta’s side has worked hard throughout the campaign to maintain their position at the summit of the Premier League standings, and they know that sustaining that form over the final weeks will be crucial.
Everton arrived in London determined to make life difficult for the league leaders. Under the management of David Moyes, the team has developed a reputation for frustrating top sides, and that approach was evident from the start of the match.
Everton Makes Life Difficult for Arsenal
Everton defended with organisation and discipline from the opening stages, making it extremely difficult for Arsenal to create clear opportunities. The visitors showed confidence in their defensive structure and believed they could secure at least a draw from the contest.
Arsenal had also endured a challenging outing in midweek against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, which added to the sense that this could become a demanding afternoon for the home side. Despite their efforts, the Gunners struggled to break down Everton’s resistance during the first half.
The teams went into the interval with the score still level, leaving Arsenal with work to do after the break. Although the home side increased their attacking intensity in the second half, Everton remained organised and continued to defend resolutely.
Late Goals Seal Crucial Victory
As the match moved into its final moments, Arsenal refused to give up their search for a breakthrough. With time running out and the pressure building, the decisive moment finally arrived in the closing stages.
Substitute Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the 89th minute, providing the breakthrough that Arsenal had been seeking throughout the match. The late goal lifted the atmosphere and ensured the home side gained a vital advantage.
Moments later, 16-year-old Max Dowman produced a sensational moment in added time to double Arsenal’s lead. His goal secured a superb victory and ensured that the Gunners claimed all three points in a match that had appeared destined to remain goalless for much of the afternoon.
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Tough team to break down. We kept fighting. Great sub putting faith in the young fella!
Bringing Dowman on turned out to be a masterstroke. So happy for the lad, MOTM too. Or boy of the match, either way. Delicious.
Can’t underestimate the grit and mentality to never give up this squad has. This team just keeps getting over the line and it’s nerve-racking but also special to watch. Take a bow Dowman, and Gyokeres for turning up when it really mattered. COYG!
Also, our defenders make this possible by consistently putting it great performances. Another clean sheet too and looking like Raya will get 3 golden gloves in a row.
Raya saved our bacon today. Twice. Great shot stopper.
We were lucky to win, thanks to Dowman’s long diagonal cross
Saka should’ve played the right-sided AM role since the beginning of the game, because his performance on the right wing has been mediocre and uninspiring lately
Martinelli should start on the left wing and Madueke on the opposite side for the next game, but Arteta would likely make Gyokeres and Dowman starters as a reward
don’t start hlm yet
got to protect him
look at Skelley , played a few games and was being compared to Ashley Cole
I’m waiting for people to say he should go to World Cup lol.
I’m not a fan of Madueke on the left. He’s clearly better used on the right IMO, so using Saka at RAM isn’t a bad shout from my perspective. Maybe Eze on left to start, then Martinelli on left later on. Martinelli starting on left with Madueke on right is the pace-based approach that works against more open teams though with really tough to break down teams like Everton, it seems to be a viable strategy to save that formation until they’re tired after 60 mins+.
Dowman is of course n incredible new talent. But starting him may well not pay off, while defenders are still full of beans. He’s doing great as a late game sub, like Martinelli. I know it’s nervy to watch this approach of “starters and finishers”, but it’s also paying dividends. Why change what’s working?
U too sabi my Brother
Exactly
Agree on Madueke, doesn’t look confident to take them on from the left.
Only the right wing was working for most of the game
The left was zero, I don’t understand how Noni dribbling is 95% when on the right but goes to 0% when on the left
Every game when started Noni and Martinelli on the wings this season we have dropped points (except the Bournemouth away 2-3)
Saka is still the team’s core, this is the best way to use our wingers – Saka and anybody else on the left (Trossard being the best we have ATM)
Then bring the others in when Saka as tired-out their side back
Noni – Martinelli seem not to be effective enough as starters
Arteta is getting it right there
Saka – Trossard to start
Their subs (Noni – Martinelli )are explosive and direct (but not as intelligent as the formers)
let them come kill-off the tired defenders
Ain’t you tired of always having something to say? Even when we should be happy for the result, you couldn’t wait to tell us we are lucky? Take a break mate, you talk too much.
for years when fans said winning is not the only measurement of success
what is special about winning a title (if) is that moment lives forever
even if he does nothing else they will show that over and over
what a moment
Remember the name.
just watched it back
I thought he just happend to run though but the footwork to get past defender when he could have just passed the ball to Martinelli
Amazing confidence.
I thought we played well today even before the goals. The boys were really at it from the start but Everton were just solid. Take a bow Max Dowman.
Yeah and Everton defended really well for most of the game. Got to give them credit. It wasn’t so much an issue of who we started with, as much as a problem of them being a good enough team to frustrate anyone.
Wonderful solo goal from Dowman, to make him the youngest scorer in Premier League history. Great cross for the first goal also,
And how about that celebration after he scored!
goosebumps
Arteta rewarded for being brave. Dowman for Zubi was the bravest sub all season!
Wasn’t it just. Good call there!
vital 3 points in a nervy game, but the football god was on
our side, he must love drama and late goals.. as we do now !! I would give Max 10-25 min vs Leverkusen depending on how it stands
What a match. Great result.. The run-ins are living up to expectations. We have learnt how to deal with any team thinking they can frustrate Arsenal. Not this season. The epl Cup is coming home to N5. Other trophies will follow soot. This week is going to be very eventful. The Carabaro Cup is on the way home first.
In my view everyone played well today not a single one of them put in a bad shift. The defense stood rock solid and did Thier job, Eze ticked very well in the middle and gave numerous through passes, rice mopped up, rotated and turned over the ball very well. This is one arsenal beat game of the season in my opinion and we deserved the win. The subs were marvelous and as for max, I have no superlatives to describe him, all I can say is he is one of ours. That’s all.
COYG.
Now let’s blow Leverkusen away.
What a cameo! What a goal! Take a bow Max Dowman. Bloody brilliant
I’m so happy!!
We made hard work of that until the phenomenal Dowman cones on and shows them how to quicken it up and to keep a calm head. Zubimendi had a decent first half (without being too progressive) but again as soon as he went off, the tempo picked up. I know it was more desperate near the end and it was going to get more open but we HAVE to play quicker than we were doing. We didn’t play badly today, far from it but we have to learn from today. Its smacking us in the face as to why we do not score as many as we should from open play. Credit to Arteta for bringing Dowman on, instead of Jesus. But he should have and should be brought on sooner and used more towards the end of the season. I think he shouldn’t start too much but he is a game changer. A great win in the end. This was Dowmans game.
Didn’t see the first half but you’re on the money from what I saw in the second
Dowman – wow!
Shout out to Gyokeres too
First half was frustrating Sue. Better but frustrating. Still alls good now.
What a game! Overall, a good team performance. Fortune favours the brave and the manager was brave with the substitutions. Must have tenacity and grit in all of the remaining games. Forward we march!✌️
I know he was wasteful at times but I liked that Eze kept trying
there some games that pass him by but he kept going today which is all we can ask isn’t it ?
my bloody 1-0. though lol
Agree, seemed far more engaged today.
He was better but he has to be.
Big up the “FINISHERS” 🙂
They did well with today’s assignment.
VG14 & Dowman dispel the doubters notion that we can cross the line.
Thanks Gykorese and Downan for saving us
just thought
all three subs made 1st goal
Dowman cross , Hicap assist , Gyokeres scored
Credit to Everton who played well in the first half when their “freshness” was evident whereas our midweek exertions showed in certain areas with Timber and Rice in particular looking leggy.Thankfully we exercised more control in the second half and the fairy tale ending put the icing on the cake.Dowman could well turn out to be a very special player but lets not get too carried away by what was a match winning cameo but applaud the efforts of team as a whole to win 3 vital points.Apart from one or two adventurous passes which went astray, i thought Saliba was immense today.
Pressure on City, what a team we have!
Only four games remains to be named champions officially. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Congratulations to all gooners worldwide. We have waited long.
3 points and Dowman boy? Take a bow. We go to the next.
A good result in what was always going to be a really tough game.
Max Dowman is going to be one he’ll of a player if is manage carefully.
4 years, Raya 30, Timber 28, Saliba 26, Gabriel 32, Hincapie 27 (Calafiori 26,) Zubi 31, Rice 31, Odegaard 30, Saka 28, Gyok 31, Martinelli 28.
Mosquera 25, Nwaneri 22, Skelly 21, Dowman 20, Salmon 20.
4 years of transfers on top.
saliba 28, Gabriel 31*
eze 31 too
havertz 30
Madueke 27… see how insane that is for the next 4 years?
A much better second half, two goals and then three points as a reward. A huge shout out to the substitutes for their impact, especially young Max. Attention turns to our bid to progress to the next round of the champions league. COYG!
Great great win. I was very scared for this match cause it had banana skin written over it but the stars aligned for us.
Now unto Tuesday. A win like this tonight will be very good and appreciated.
One of Eze’s better games. He was looking to get involved whenever. Hope he remains this focused for the remainder. His rewards and the team’s will come.
7 games to go.
6 more wins and we win the league. Oh, God please. Let the lads not bottle it.
6 more battle EPL finals to go.
Well done Ladz…👏🏾
Everton played an excellent spoiling game, while being dangerous on the break.
The crowd were really getting frustrated with our play, but that was due to Everton’s play and we do need to gice Everton credit, rather than going on and on about our sideways and backward passing.
I mentioned Saka’s drop in form weeks ago and he needs a rest.
Raya must be Arteta’s most successful signing that the fans questioned – he was outstanding today.
Havertz was clearly not match fit.
Let’s not go overboard with Dowman, but what a prospect.
Seven games to go and it’s in our hands!!
Man City have drawn !!!!
Thank you Hammers
🙏
9 points clear!
Thanks Hammers!
Mavropanos – once a gooner always a gooner!
Mavropanos best game of his career ?
And it helps the Gunners
Was immense
Just wanna say to all gooners out there enjoy the moments (suspect we’ll have a fair few going forwards) but cherish them none us thought it would take this long to win a title after the invincibles and it did so enjoy it!
Not over yet but I trust the entire team top to bottom that is Arsenal to ensure standards don’t drop (If they win every game until the end of the season they break the points record for Arsenal, that is a worthy goal)
Manchester City drop points!!!
The Citizens had 15 Corner kicks, could not make any of them count.
Set Pieces are a BIG part of the game!!!
We can smell the Premier League Trophy now!!!
Thats one home win for us and 2 points dropped away for City. Onto the next episode of home and away😂😂 sorryfor laughing at my own jokes.