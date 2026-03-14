Arsenal’s supersubs send them ten points clear after beating Everton

Arsenal secured an important 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League today, with two late goals from substitutes Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman sealing the result. The win represents another significant step for the Gunners as they continue their push to remain at the top of the table during the closing weeks of the season.

Every match now carries considerable importance for Arsenal, and the pressure on the players to perform has increased accordingly. Mikel Arteta’s side has worked hard throughout the campaign to maintain their position at the summit of the Premier League standings, and they know that sustaining that form over the final weeks will be crucial.

Everton arrived in London determined to make life difficult for the league leaders. Under the management of David Moyes, the team has developed a reputation for frustrating top sides, and that approach was evident from the start of the match.

Everton Makes Life Difficult for Arsenal

Everton defended with organisation and discipline from the opening stages, making it extremely difficult for Arsenal to create clear opportunities. The visitors showed confidence in their defensive structure and believed they could secure at least a draw from the contest.

Arsenal had also endured a challenging outing in midweek against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, which added to the sense that this could become a demanding afternoon for the home side. Despite their efforts, the Gunners struggled to break down Everton’s resistance during the first half.

The teams went into the interval with the score still level, leaving Arsenal with work to do after the break. Although the home side increased their attacking intensity in the second half, Everton remained organised and continued to defend resolutely.

Late Goals Seal Crucial Victory

As the match moved into its final moments, Arsenal refused to give up their search for a breakthrough. With time running out and the pressure building, the decisive moment finally arrived in the closing stages.

Substitute Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the 89th minute, providing the breakthrough that Arsenal had been seeking throughout the match. The late goal lifted the atmosphere and ensured the home side gained a vital advantage.

Moments later, 16-year-old Max Dowman produced a sensational moment in added time to double Arsenal’s lead. His goal secured a superb victory and ensured that the Gunners claimed all three points in a match that had appeared destined to remain goalless for much of the afternoon.