Arsenal’s surprising away statistics revealed as they post incredible run on the road

Arsenal away form has been highly impressive since Mikel Arteta took charge.

Arsenal got rid of Unai Emery late last year after it appeared that the team wasn’t making any more progress under the former PSG boss.

Emery had spearheaded a first season that ended in defeat in the Europa League final as well as a failure to finish inside the top four.

Most fans expected the club to go one better in his second campaign, but after 18 months at the helm, the Spaniard seemed to be out of ideas about how to turn around the club’s season and he was fired.

Mikel Arteta was made the club’s new permanent manager after a period under Freddie Ljungberg as their interim boss.

There are several good things that could be attributed to Unai Emery’s tenure but a good defence wasn’t one of them.

Because of this, it wasn’t a shock when the Gunners got beaten, however, since he left the Emirates it has become harder than ever to record a win over Arsenal.

A recent statistic by Optajoe on Twitter shows that Arsenal hasn’t lost a single away game since they fired Unai Emery.

11 – Arsenal have gone 11 games without defeat away from home in all competitions (W4 D7), since a 0-2 loss at Leicester in Unai Emery’s final away game in charge of the club – the Gunners longest unbeaten run on the road since March-December 2016 (a run of 15). Adapting. pic.twitter.com/DdbxgJ9H8e — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2020

Mikel Arteta has made the team a better defensive unit and fans will hope that they can start winning more road games now as they bid to gatecrash the Premier League’s top five.