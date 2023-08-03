Arsenal’s Swedish trio collide with world champions USA in KO round of Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Sweden is the latest team to reach the World Cup round of 16 after being one of the best-performing sides in this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, in New Zealand and Australia. Sweden are one of only 3 teams with a perfect record in this year’s World Cup group stages, alongside England’s Lionesses and Japan.

How did Sweden reach the round of 16?

They defeated Argentina 2-0 in the final match of Group G on Wednesday. Amanda Ilestedt has been scoring headers in Sweden’s World Cup run, with three goals already; however, she did not score in the match against Argentina. She must have been focused on defending and maintaining a clean sheet.

Argentina’s World Cup run came to an end after goals from Sweden’s Rebecka Blomqvist and Elin Rubensson.

Notably, Amanda Ilestedt began and played for 62 minutes, while the other Gunners in the Sweden camp, Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius, came on as substitutes in the 62nd and 90th minutes, respectively.

Aside from the triumph on Wednesday, Sweden’s victories over Italy (5-0) and South Africa (2-1) ensured them first place in Group G.

The Swedes are set to meet reigning champions, the United States, in the round of 16 after overcoming every obstacle in the World Cup group stages. The pedigree of the United States and the top form of Sweden will collide on Sunday when the two meet, making this match a definite one to watch Gooners!

The Americans scraped through to the round of 16 on Tuesday, with a 0-0 draw against Portugal.

This game kicks off at 10am GMT on Sunday 6th August.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

