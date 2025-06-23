Arsenal’s target changes agent to aid summer move as Gunners circle

Mohammed Kudus continues to be linked with a summer move to Arsenal, with the Gunners believed to view the West Ham United attacker as a strong addition to their squad. The Ghanaian international has consistently impressed in the Premier League and is regarded as one of the most effective attacking players currently operating in the division.

Mikel Arteta’s side is actively exploring options to strengthen their team during the transfer window, and Kudus is understood to be among the names under serious consideration. The club are intent on bringing in quality signings who can enhance the squad’s attacking capabilities, and Kudus is widely regarded as a player who could make a meaningful impact at the Emirates.

Kudus Signals Potential Change with New Representation

Supporters are particularly enthusiastic about the possibility of Kudus joining, with many believing that his style of play and versatility would make him a valuable asset to the team. While the player remains committed to West Ham, there is increasing speculation that he may be open to a new challenge. The Hammers are keen to retain their top performers, but as is often the case in football, a sufficiently strong offer could force a rethink.

As cited by The Sun, Kudus has recently changed his representation and is now being managed by ROOF, the agency that also represents players such as Virgil van Dijk. This move has sparked fresh speculation about his intentions, as a change in agents often signals preparation for a transfer or career shift. Though he has not made any public statement about his future, the timing of this decision may reflect growing openness to a move away from the London Stadium.

Arsenal Encouraged to Step Up Their Pursuit

There is a growing belief that Arsenal should move decisively if they hope to bring Kudus to North London. His technical ability, creativity and goal threat would provide a significant boost to the squad as the club looks to compete on multiple fronts next season. If the opportunity presents itself, many feel it would be wise for the Gunners to formalise their interest and begin serious efforts to secure the player’s services.

