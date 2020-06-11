Arsenal’s target changes agent which could be good news for the Gunners

Arsenal might have been handed a boost in their bid to land Espanyol midfielder, Marc Roca following a recent report that he has changed his agent.

The Gunners are one of several teams that have been linked with a move for the young Spaniard with Mikel Arteta looking to add some new faces to his team in the summer.

The midfielder has a £40 million release clause written into his current contract, but with his team struggling in the relegation zone, he could be off for a lesser fee in the summer.

A new report from La Razon is claiming that the midfielder anticipates that he will be leaving the Catalan side this summer and he has changed his agents.

It claims that the player has moved from “JM10 Sport to trust another company that moves in a more international sphere like Promoesport.”

This might be a clear indication that he wants to start speaking to teams outside of Spain.

This could be good news for Arsenal. It is unclear what other alternatives to him Mikel Arteta has, however, the Spanish boss may feel that Roca would be a promising addition to his side given that he is still relatively young and has a lot of experience from the Spanish top flight.