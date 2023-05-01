Arsenal’s target could be available for €70 million

Arsenal has been keen to add Ansu Fati to their squad for some time now and might get a breakthrough in the summer.

The Spaniard has struggled for relevance under Xavi Hernandez, even though he is one of the finest attackers in their squad.

His dad had urged him to leave the club earlier in the season and that plea has not changed his situation at Camp Nou.

A report on Sport is now providing an update on his future and claims the attacker is set to leave Camp Nou.

His agent Jorge Mendes has told Barcelona about their plans to change clubs and he is looking to find a suitor that will pay €70 million.

While Barca’s response remains unclear, the report says Mendes has told the Blaugranas that he will secure them that much money for his client’s transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fati is a fine attacker who can improve our side if we add him to the squad.

The Spaniard broke onto the scene as one of the finest youngsters in the world and still has so much to offer.

If we add him to our group now, we will be guaranteed at least one decade’s worth of amazing performances.

