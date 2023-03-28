Arsenal’s target is learning English ahead of a big summer

Arsenal’s target Ivan Fresneda admits he is learning English and other new languages.

The right-back is one of the sought-after youngsters in Europe now and the Gunners are in a race with several other clubs to add him to their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had a great time in the league this season, which makes them attractive to different players.

In the summer, we expect them to strengthen their group and Fresneda could be one of the new faces at the Emirates.

The right-back plays for Real Valladolid in Spain at the moment and continues to improve.

At 18, he has so much development to do, but he is more advanced than a typical player, which is why Arsenal and other clubs want to add him to their squad.

Speaking to AS about his future, he was asked if he was learning English because of a potential summer move. He said via Sport Witness:

I have always valued studies with a view to the future, beyond football. I am a person who likes to learn languages.”

Fresneda might deny thinking about a move, but learning English and other languages suggests he is open to leaving Spain.

When he does, language will not be a problem and we can see this act as a boost to our chances.

