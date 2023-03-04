Arsenal’s target is now ready to leave his present club

Alexis Mac Allister is a wanted man but remained loyal to Brighton in the last transfer window after returning from the World Cup as a champion.

The midfielder played a pivotal role for Argentina in the competition, earning him more admirers in England and Europe.

Brighton managed to keep him in their group in January, but they might not be able to achieve that when this term ends and a report on Football Insider reveals he is now ready for a transfer.

It claims the midfielder has told people around him that he now feels ready to play for a bigger club amidst interest from Arsenal and the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mac Allister had a superb World Cup, which should earn him a move to one of the top clubs, but we must be sure he fits into how we play.

Our scouts and coach must focus more on his weekly performances in the league and other domestic competitions because that is where his real value is.

At the moment, we have a number of good quality midfielders and Mac Allister must be prepared to stay on the bench if he moves to the Emirates until he earns a starting spot.

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids