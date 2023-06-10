Arsenal’s target is the second dirtiest player in the Premier League

Moises Caicedo, a highly sought-after midfielder in the Premier League, has reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal for a potential summer transfer.

Despite failing to secure a move to Arsenal in the previous summer, the Ecuadorian international has continued to deliver impressive performances for Brighton.

Recent reports suggest that Caicedo has already agreed to personal terms with the Gunners, indicating the possibility of a move to the Emirates.

However, a new report from Birmingham World highlights Caicedo’s disciplinary record, ranking him as the second dirtiest player in the Premier League. In the last campaign, he accumulated ten yellow cards from committing 65 fouls, which puts him in the same category as Joelinton from Newcastle United.

If Caicedo were to join Arsenal, his presence in the midfield would add significant physicality and robustness to the team’s playing style.

Just Arsenal opinion

Caicedo has been one of the finest players in the Premier League since he moved to Brighton and we must act fast because he has other suitors waiting to lure him away from his present employers.

If we continue to push to add him to our squad, we expect the midfielder to choose us as his next club.

