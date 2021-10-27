Arsenal’s target replaces agent to get a January move away from bench role

Todofichajes maintains that Arsenal wants to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United in the January transfer window.
The Dutchman is desperate to play regularly again and cannot achieve that at Old Trafford.
In a bid to secure a move away from the Red Devils, Fichajes.net reports that he has fired his agent, Guido Albers and hired Ali Dursun.
Dursun also represents Frenkie de Jong and his goal remains to secure a move in the January transfer window to a club where van de Beek can play regularly.
Just Arsenal Opinion
With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny leaving Arsenal for the AFCON at the start of the new year, space would open up for van de Beek to get playing time at the Emirates.
The midfielder was the envy of European clubs during his time at Ajax and he could resurrect his career at the Emirates.
The Gunners seem to have bolstered their midfield with enough quality options, but the best clubs always want to have good alternatives to their starting players.
If van de Beek feels he can play ahead of the midfielders at Arsenal, he would make the move.
However, Mikel Arteta would have to convince him that there would be more chances for him at the Emirates before he can move from Manchester to London.
Having him in the squad will also help Arsenal to field strong teams in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Perhaps we could win either competition this season again.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
He is a quality player, no doubt. Proved it with Ajax in the Dutch league and also in Europe as Ajax made deep inroads in the CL. Would be a great addition to the Arsenal midfield, specially considering the situation of Partey and Elneny for the AFCON. Has very good ball control, can shoot from distance and has got good dribbling skills. He is not playing at the Manks because their midfield is packed with quality players, though they were thrashed by Liverpool. Would prefer him over Ode.
We shouldn’t sign him for a large sum just because of AFCON, LEAGUE CUP or the FA cup. We should sign him because he’s very good. And I agree with gunnersforlife above. I’ll take him over Odegaard