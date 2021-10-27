Arsenal’s target replaces agent to get a January move away from bench role

Todofichajes maintains that Arsenal wants to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The Dutchman is desperate to play regularly again and cannot achieve that at Old Trafford.

In a bid to secure a move away from the Red Devils, Fichajes.net reports that he has fired his agent, Guido Albers and hired Ali Dursun.

Dursun also represents Frenkie de Jong and his goal remains to secure a move in the January transfer window to a club where van de Beek can play regularly.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny leaving Arsenal for the AFCON at the start of the new year, space would open up for van de Beek to get playing time at the Emirates.

The midfielder was the envy of European clubs during his time at Ajax and he could resurrect his career at the Emirates.

The Gunners seem to have bolstered their midfield with enough quality options, but the best clubs always want to have good alternatives to their starting players.

If van de Beek feels he can play ahead of the midfielders at Arsenal, he would make the move.

However, Mikel Arteta would have to convince him that there would be more chances for him at the Emirates before he can move from Manchester to London.

Having him in the squad will also help Arsenal to field strong teams in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Perhaps we could win either competition this season again.