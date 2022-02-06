Arsenal’s target was brilliant against Tottenham reckons pundit

Former Liverpool man, Don Hutchison, was impressed by Yves Bissouma after his display for Brighton against Tottenham last night.

The Daily Mail reported last month that Arsenal still has an interest in the former Lille man.

He has continued to develop his game at the Amex and he now looks set to leave at the end of this season.

He will be out of contract in around 18 months and that means Arsenal could get their man for a good fee at the end of this season.

The midfielder was in decent form for the Seagulls last night and to some it may seem as if he is putting himself in the shop window with his performances.

He was on the losing side in a 3-1 defeat, but he scored his team’s only goal and put in an outstanding shift in the fixture.

After watching him, Hutchison said on the BBC: “The best player on the pitch by an absolute miler, Yves Bissouma. He’s been absolutely sensational.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Bissouma continue to play well at Brighton because that means we would get a much-developed player when we sign him.

Mohamed Elneny will probably leave the Emirates at the end of this season and the Malian is probably the best replacement for him.

At 25, he is also at a very good age and could form a solid partnership with Thomas Partey at the club.

