Arsenal’s team of the future with our new young stars

Last season, Arsenal had the team with the youngest average age in the Premier League last season, and with Edu and Arteta’s new philosophy of only buying talented youngsters, the average age will only be getting younger as the new signings are integrated into the team..

24 – The average age of Arsenal's line-up against Southampton is 24 years and 349 days old, the youngest starting XI for the Gunners at the Emirates in a Premier League game since September 2012, also against the Saints (24y 266d). Fresh. pic.twitter.com/2HMMzpEaRZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020

With every single one of our new signings being 23 or under, it is quite possible that we could see these XI players lining up for Arteta in a Premier League game this season, which would include all of our new signings except for Nuno Tavares, but considering that Kieran Tierney has a tendency towards being injured on a regular basis, Tavares could also be included.

Considering Arteta’s buying philosophy, it was maybe surprising that Arsenal extended Aubameyang’s contract last summer instead of cashing in and signing a new young striker like Tammy Abraham, which would have reduced the average age even more.

But here is a Starting XI that is very feasiible and if started would easily beat last years figures, as the average age of this XI is just 23.36. This would probably be an EPL record!

Ramsdale 23

Tomiyasu 23

Ben White 23

Gabriel 23

Tierney 24

Lokonga 21

Partey 28

Saka 18

Smith-Rowe 21

Odegaard 22

Aubameyang 32

So what do you think of that line-up playing regularly together and developing into a title winning team?

Who says you can’t win anything with kids!