Arsenal’s technical director talks about David Luiz’s importance to the club

David Luiz is one member of the Arsenal first team that has divided opinions of the fans for some time now.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners only last summer from Chelsea and the club had hoped that his experience would help them reach a greater height.

However, he has been inconsistent and when it emerged that Arsenal had paid over £20 million (The Athletic) to sign him in the summer for just a season, the club’s fans and pundits didn’t think it made sense.

Despite the negativity he has carried most of the time, the Brazilian’s experience has been very important in helping the likes of Pablo Mari settle in at the Emirates and Arsenal technical director, Edu has talked about the importance of his compatriot.

He told his former Arsenal teammate, Gilberto Silva that Luiz has been helping the club both on and off the pitch on a day to day basis.

He said as quoted by the Metro: ‘We’re happy Gigi. We’re pleased with both of them. David is more experienced and more used to the league.

‘He’s a guy who can really help in the day-to-day on and off the pitch, as he’s been doing. I already knew him well because I got to be with him at the national team when I was a coordinator and it went very well.

‘We help each other. You know it’s important to feel that support and to be happy in the day-to-day at the club. It’s an incredible club with fantastic principles. They also have to be proud to be where they are; that helps as well.’