Arsenal’s Ted Drake once “The World’s greatest centre forward” plaque unveiled at Highbury

A plaque was unveiled at Arsenals old ground Highbury last month, for a legendary striker.

The honour was placed out of respect at Highbury for Arsenals fifth all-time top goalscorer, Ted Drake, whose ashes are buried at the ground. The monument sits across the front of the old Clock End, in tribute to the 1930s Gunner who was the North Londoner’s top talisman in every season he played for them, following a move from Second Division side Southampton.

The memorial was arranged by Ted Drakes Great Grandson and forever passionate Arsenal fan Liam Harding.

Drake to this day holds the record for the most goals (7) scored in an English top-flight game of football still standing nearly 90 years later, which he set on 14th December 1935 at Villa Park with a rightful eighth denied for greed in the final minutes.

The England International who scored six goals in five games, remembrance plaque reads “In loving memory of TED DRAKE whose ashes are buried at this stadium. The scorer of 139 goals in 184 games between 1934 and 1939, he was one of Arsenals greatest ever strikers. With the Arsenal badge printed below.

The former gas-reader lifted two Division One titles at the North Londoner’s as well as one FA Cup which he scored the winner and only goal of in 1936 when injured late on versus Sheffield United in a 1-0 triumph for Arsenal at Wembley.

He is the quickest Arsenal player in history to bag 100 goals in 108 appearances.

Ted also set the current goalscoring feat at The Gunners for the most strikes (44) achieved in a season at Arsenal during the 1934/35 campaign.

Liam Harding who couldn’t have been any prouder to have sorted out the plaque for his Great Grandad, empathically said:” It’s a great honour to have the plaque sorted out for not only my Great Grandad and family but for the Arsenal community and future generations of supporters, who have the opportunity and privilege to walk through Highbury Square to pay respect to as stated ‘one of Arsenals greatest ever strikers’. He’s forever immortalised at the once ‘home of football’ and one of the greatest designed stadiums in English football history!”

After his playing career came to an end due to a back injury picked up as a PT in the RAF during the Second World War, Drake went into management. In 1955 at Chelsea he heralded the League Championship, becoming the first player then manager to clinch the top flight of English football, sealing The Blues their first ever major honour.

The legendary talismans legacy shall live long in the game!

Liam Harding