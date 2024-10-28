Arsenal’s Teyah Goldie happy to be back representing England Women’s Lionesses (U23s)

Arsenal Women defender Teyah Goldie, who’s been very unfortunate to have suffered two ACL injuries, is a happy girl. Speaking while on international duty with the junior England Lionesses (U-23s), the 20-year-old, who recently joined Championship side London City Lionesses on a loan deal for the 2024-25 season, expressed her delight at returning to international duty.

After struggling with injury, the young defender reveals she’s confident she’s in a good place to get back to pushing to show what she’s all about. She acknowledged that one of her main motivations for returning to the field after being out of action for nearly two years was to represent her country.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be playing so far this season, so it’s been good to find some more consistency again,” Goldie said. “I’m really happy to be back. It was always my end goal [to receive an international call-up], so maybe that has come quicker than I first thought.”

That said, she only has good things to say, about joining the London City Lionesses on loan.

She admits, “It seemed like the perfect club for me. They are going in a great direction, and it was something I wanted to be a part of. There are a lot of players there with the same motivation, which I think is really exciting, and that’s reflected in how we’re doing and how the club is moving.

“You can see how going on loan can get you the exposure and experience. That was perfect for me this season.”

Notably, she also spoke of the support she received at Arsenal while recovering from her ACL, admitting that she got a few role models who helped her in her path to recovery.

She revealed, “Unfortunately, there are lots of role models [when it comes to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) recovery]. You don’t want that to be the situation.

“I did rehab on both of my knees at Arsenal, and I was obviously surrounded by some pretty impressive people and characters. I spoke to a fair few of the players, and there are a lot who have been through it. At the time, the two I looked up to the most were Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs. You might not even know that they have been through that, particularly Kim because it was a while ago, but then you look at the level she is playing at; her fitness and everything is just incredible. They are the people you look up to and think, ‘If they can do it, there’s no reason I can’t’.”

Goldie has always been in the England set-up; she captained the U-15s, played a big role for the U-19s, and is now with the U-23s, where her influence will for sure be felt.

Hopefully she continues getting better and better to one day play a key role for our Arsenal Women while also being a dependable figure for the England Lionesses squad.

Michelle M

