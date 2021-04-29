Arsenal’s tie very much in the balance after non-stop action encounter

Arsenal will go back to North London needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit to earn a place in the Europa League final.
Unai Emery’s Villarreal came shooting out the blocks to take the early lead inside the opening five minutes, and it was an uphill battle from then on.
We were struggling to deal with the threat of our rivals early on, and were causing little trouble at the other end of the pitch, and on the half-hour mark our troubles worsened.
A Villarreal corner was swung in from the left, and their player was able to lift himself unchallenged to knock the ball onto Raul Albiol at the backpost, who was also alone in space to poke home into the empty net.
We did look like we’d been given a lifeline shortly after their second, with the referee blowing up to award us a penalty, but VAR spotted a handball in the build-up.
We started the second half with more impetus, we was moving the ball around much better and working our way up the field, but within 15 minutes we were hit by another hammer blow.
Dani Ceballos was disciplined with a second-yellow card just before the hourmark after he trod on the defender who had played the ball away, and you can be for believing the worst at this point.
While there was little to be excited about in the following moments, Bukayo Saka’s picked up the ball on the edge of the box with less than 20 minutes to go and gets brought down. Penalty, and no reason for VAR to step in. Pepe sent the keeper diving as he played straight down the middle for 2-1.
We tried to build on our goal as we began to push further and further up the field, before our rivals then suffered their own second-yellow card offence to join us on 10 men.
We continued to try and resurrect the result, and in the dying moments I thought we’d made the breakthrough.
Thomas Partey looked to have carved out the perfect opportunity for Aubameyang to level the tie in injury time, but despite a nice turn into goal and a shot, the goalkeeper denied us.
2-1 after that 90 minutes is certainly nothing to complain about, and I can’t help but feel we will have the momentum going into the home leg.
At least we still have the chance to go to the final, thanks to Saka who forced Villareal to foul him multiple times. Saka is my MOTM and Pepe is the second one because of his hard work
I didn’t watch the 1st half but if the 2nd is anything to go by then Leno is clearly the MOTM. I believe we were 2-0 down in the first.
We conceded the first goal too easily. Xhaka and Ceballos were too nervous to rob the ball in our penalty box, so Villareal took the advantage
Xhaka and Ceballos couldn’t block the shot, but Leno should’ve done better to deflect that
Unfortunately Kev, Leno had a hand in both their goals.
I’m off to watch the highlight’s and if that’s the case I’ll take my words back.
Saka dived in.
Ref was a joke also
Ref was a complete joke I agree.
might be the worst refing job of the year…
He didn’t dive. Villareal had to foul him, because his ball control was very good
It was a dive but that was the only way we were getting back in this tonight.
That penalty was one of the most incompetent refereeing decisions I’ve ever seen. That was the oldest trick in the book. I only hope we don’t fall victim to such incompetence one day and more so at a crucial instance like that because the referee may have cost Villarreal the tie.
Kev mate, I think you are forgetting Robert Pires against Portsmouth……
Val, thing is here, they had VAR and the kind of confidence with which the ref and even those in the VAR room quickly called it a pen for me makes it worse. I mean how do they even call it a pen on 2nd watch?? That was horrible and worthy of punishment
Yes the results isn’t that bad all things considered. I think we are going to have a hell of a game in the second leg.
I won’t sleep good tonight because of Man utd though.
I’m scared of Man United now. They switched off momentarily, but they demolished Roma afterwards
Roma are notoriously awful in england I believe man utd beat them 8-0 at old trafford before but they did lose 3 players to injury in the first half which unsettled them… But admittedly the way we’re playing they would smash us too 😆
We need to get past Emery and Villareal first 😛
At least, we have a guy who can convert a penalty.
But, Arteta has a problem honestly. This was the important game of the season. And yet, he could not start Martinelli. Ceballos should never have started at all. I dont know what Arteta Smokes. He is high on something.
I missed the entire first half of the match but I checked out our line-up and I was like why were we playing without a natural striker?? I’d rather not ask how we played in the 1st for obvious reasons. When I watched the 2nd half I saw that up until the point of Ceballos’ red I saw that we had no outlet. All I saw was all midfielders doing some random moves and hoping for an opening somewhere. Arteta cost us the match with that move. I didn’t watch the first half but from the 2nd I feel we would’ve scored one goal had we started with a natural striker from the 1st half. There were spaces in that Villarreal defence but no outlet. Saka’s penalty was also a dive for me and its laughable they bought it. Leno is the MOTM for me, for keeping us in it. It was a pathetic performance and we deserved nothing from this game.
Arteta obviously wanted to prevent the attackers from losing the ball too often, hence Smith-Rowe as the CF. De Bruyne has also been doing this for Man City
Awful decision by Arteta. Players were all coming deep
We’re not good enough to play that yet. It requires a different player entering the opposing box during every passage of attack.
I still think we could’ve scored if not for that decision. Even Nketiah would’ve given us an outlet. These are the little overlooked decisions that cost teams matches. Another example is Emery going for the 3-5-2 in our UEL final against Chelsea. By the time he realized we could’ve won by switching to a four back it was too late. I always say the formation cost us that match and not because Hazard was great.
Calling ESR Croydon de bruyne, does not make him de bruyne. They are both completely opposite player. De Bruyne likes to shoot while ESR is more of a give and go player. Another problem playing city formation is city has goal scoring midfield on Gundagon De Bruyne Silva, we don’t. City were lucky with their goals as well. First one was a pass which went in straight and second was actually a poor free kick in to the wall mid rift but the wall splitted. Team formation and strategies should be based on your team players not some other team which is much better then you in quality.
We or going out because we or so bad at home hopefully MA will get the sack and stan will cave in and sell up before the fans will go and do something bad
Ceballos and his Europa league nightmare continues. Thought arteta would sub him in the second half…
All to play for in the second leg.
I think Manu are already in the final except something crazy happens in Italy next week.
If we pass the semi final stage, then manu won’t be easy to beat. Yes, we have a decent record against them recently but you just don’t know the arsenal that will turn up. Well, let me not be faster than my shoulder. We still have Villareal to play first…
Man utd have found their formula. Meanwhile, we keep on tinkering, adjusting and manipulating the team.
Well the good news is Ceballos made himself unavailable for next week😂😂
From the moment the game started and I saw him doing those his 360° turning, I was like here we go again with this dude who’s gonna put us in trouble
Not the worst I’ve even seen us play. By FAR the worst managed game by us, in probably over a decade. I cannot recall a manager being so inept, missing so many obvious signs, getting a lineup so wrong, getting subs so wrong. Everything was just WRONG. It’s a miracle we even have a slight chance to advance. Someone tell my why Arteta deserves to stay please? How much time does he need to get things even Sunday League coaches would get right. And no MOTM for Arsenal today, because they were all truly awful.
Normally I stick up for MA but I cant tonight RSH. It was an awful performce all round, we just got out of jail. Main culprit was Arteta – wierd lineup, we are NOT Man City we cant play with no striker at all – even Auba who I don’t rate would give a focal point. Ode was off the pace actually he wasnt as we HAD no pace. Unmotivated no pressing awful defence Partey truly abysmal. Only Pepe and Saka played at all. Chambers poor Holding bad timing all game Mari couldnt hit a barn door with passes, Xhaka looked sooo off his game, Ode shouldnt have started. Last 10 mins bring on a striker and tell the team to defend and invite a goal. Such a lucky result
Exactly, I’m with him but tonight it’s tough to defend him. I’m still supporting him till next season tho, but tonight he clearly messed up the whole thing. We are away, and getting an away goal is very crucial yet he started with no striker
Second leg at home is more dangerous, because conceding one goal at home is like conceding two. If we go out which I hope not, there is a small positive that is we will finish season in worst ever position with out of Europe all together so probably that will bring down the club value, this might change kronke’s mind to sell the club.
Unfortunately my 2-1 prediction was right but we can still go through
WTF with Man Utd 6-2
We were terrible again tonight and just got a life line with the penalty.Our home has been awful this season so I don’t see us winning at home next week and even if we do Man U will thrash us in the final
From today I won’t defend Arteta again ‘cos he’s so stubborn (like Emery before his sacking). But I’ll still support him anyway.
Another tinkering, another defeat. Can’t even say we played better.
It’s obvious Xhaka at LB is a weakness when playing against quality side and Emery took advantage of it.
And what was Arteta hoping for with the final minute subs?
Oh, someone should tell Partey to stop trying a long-range effort. Xhaka should take that responsibility.
Imagine the embarrassment if Arsenal become the only English team that didn’t make it to the European final. Oh lord.
He sure will shoot a penalty into the sky.
Tbh he has been very poor over all
He and mari were the only decent players on the pitch today … everyone else was bad to awful
Positives:
Crucial away goal
Auba’s hair
Negatives:
How long have you got? 🤣
Yes, we’re still in it, but I can’t help feeling really disappointed. I expected so much more. And on top of that the Mancs scored 6!!! 😞
I would prefer us to go out on this stage then get thrashed by Man United in final as I have zero faith in Arteta.
Don’t know why y’all are so worried of Man Utd. Rivals of the same league playing against each other in a European Cup final is a totally different ball game regardless of form. Its would be a 50-50 affair if it were to be the case
We were sooooo bad Sue and soooo lucky. I have to blame a lot of this on Arteta trying to be too clever again.
I really have no idea how we lost by only one.
Well that was terrible… Not playing with a striker backfired big time.
I know our strikers were out, but I was also expecting Martinelli to start there..
Smith Rowe as false 9 wasn’t it.
Good news is we’ll have Laca, Tierney back next week. Worrying news is will our defense shut them out from scoring? We need to score early just like they did today.
Arteta got this one wrong big time to experiment at the semis.
Mari was pretty poor today, terrible.
There was nothing Leno could’ve done bout the goals.. Ceballos should’ve come off since but I don’t know why Arteta keeps on trusting him despite him always putting us in a shîtty position. At least we got that away goal…
This cup clearly belongs to United, sorry but they’re very good.
Arteta is NAIVE and ARROGANT. I have a feeling that we will best Villareal by 4 goals to 1 next week. If Lacazette plays. As for Man United, If we meet them in the final, we will beat them.
Away goal crucial but that was an awful performance, never looked like scoring from open play against a very very ordinary team! Under any other owners Arteta would be on his bike… Didn’t even make a sub at halftime when we needed a sub in the first half, it’s just naive management! I do not trust this process! We all knew Ceballos should have been hooked at halftime but the manager didn’t and he’s the professional, very poor.
The process is dead right? Auba at least showed how dangerous he can be in open play from the middle when he got a decent service from the midfield with a great first-touch to shoot on goal. That alone is better than the 70 minutes of false-9 that doesn’t help with anything.
The process never got off the ground 😂 yeah the false 9 whoever that was because it confused me backfired spectacularly. Maybe we have a false manager? Hopefully Auba and Lacazette fully fit next week alongside Kieran Tierney
True Kev. We were lucky and Arteta looked incredibly naiive.
Kev a better manager could have realized this, their was a warning sign earlier which he escaped a yellow and that’s the point I thought well sub him now! It didn’t take long before the invitable. We have a long way,manchester in the finals??? I should not even imagine
Well that was so so poor, 95 minutes against an unai Emery team to get a shot on target from open play. Arteta got this one wrong and was outfoxed by Emery and his prem league and la liga cast offs. We are still in this game with a massive stroke of luck from a dodgy penalty but after a really poor effort, we are still in it. We have to do a whole lot better in a weeks time because tonight was a shambles and im not at all confident of turning this even with the precious away goal. If we go out Arteta has to be sacked, for me he has to win this thing but there is a massive mountain to clime before that happens.
Oh but Reggie, how can the penalty be dodgy when we have VAR. And as you already said VAR brings consistency… So this has to be 100% penalty. You should not have any doibts about it.
It was given but it was taken off because the ref didn’t make an obvious error, the contact was “debateable” and yes they do get more ” obvious ” decisions right, the figures say so, im only going on the figures.
Wasn’t taken off.
I think Saka hung his leg out and it wasn’t a pen in my book.
Sorry reggie doing a whole better is an old record for me, so is the word ‘unacceptable’ which Arteta often used after bad performances.
You have no need to apologise to me kenya, we need a big chunk of luck to win this Arteta is a novice swimming in mud, he is struggling to get a tune out of this squad with his awful tactics.
Arteta got the shakes and changed his system.
Like Pep last season against Lyon.
If it were up to me Arteta should stay in spain looking for a job. I thought ceballos will not come in 2nd half, and subs coming in too late doesn’t make sense
Two subs in the last minute. One would be forgiven to think we were going to extra time.
That’s the point hh, even worse we are a goal down! And it’s our corner to take seemed to me he was satisfied with us loosing.
Thanks to God we got one goal. If we get it right at the Emirates, we will qualify. We can only hope Arteta gets his plan right for the game on Thursday.
I don’t see the Villarreal teamnas being so spectacular really. But again, we have not been convincing at home lately, even in Europa.
Fingers crossed
The jail house door is now slightly ajar! We were in chains but Saka and Pepe helped unlock us. As a committed MA supporter, honesty compels me to say he picked the wrong team tonight.
To play without a proper striker was plain stupid and why oh why does MARTINELLI never start a game? Also XHAKA AT LEFT BACK WAS A DISASTER, esp against THAT winger , whose name I forget, but whose perf I cannot forget!
For Gods sake sign a left footed player to play LB who actually IS a LB. BAD SHOW TONIGHT ARTETA and getting out of jail was no thanks to you.
LENO PROVED TONIGHT HE IS WAY, WAY, WAY BETTER THAN RYAN, WHO HAS BEEN STUPIDLY FAN OVERHYPED. Based on nothing but blind hope and ONE decent Prem game only.
Arteta looked happy and Unai uncomfortable in the dying minutes. Doesn’t that say something?
Please, leno juat flaps his arms around.
No composure, no commanding presence, no distribution skills and cant jump to claim a ball, nevermind error prone.
Until Ryan gets a chance and does worse I would rather want to him in goal.
All i know is Arteta has a big ass, he manages to fit his head in there plus that of Jon and GAI.
@Jon and GAI, im just kidding with the above.
But seriously, what do you see in Arteta?
The question people aren’t asking themselves is if Ryan is so good then why did Brighton allow us to loan him?? Ryan has been poor for Brighton this season and thus has been displaced by Sanchez. Do people watch only Arsenal?? Arsenal making his move permanent would even be more laughable than the signing of Runarsson. Lets be honest that would be typical Arsenal wouldn’t it??
I dont think people are saying he is good, only that at this point in time he is better than Leno.
Leno has been a joke this season, he is like that guy Liverpool had a few seasons ago before they got a decent keeper.
The Leno of this season should not even be a 2nd choice. He worse than Schezny and he was sold at that time when he was error prone.
Wow the clubs biggest mistake was employing this farce of a manager, Arteta. This guy is clueless and our worst manager in history.
No matter what the season brings at closure this guy needs to get out of the club. He seems.to have his head stuck so far up his own ass he cant see past his nose.
“our worst manager in history” according to stats that is a fact but if he manage to win this competition it should give him another chance like the FA Cup did.
Kudos to him to even reach this stage even though I would prefer to have a proper manager.
Never seen a player try so much to get his team eliminated than Ceballos these last 3 matches. His list of mistakes is getting ridiculous, at least he won’t play the next game.
His red card is a blessing in disguise, because it will also force Arteta to put Xhaka back into midfield.
👍
I back our chances next week but the performance will need to be far far better, both by players and especially Arteta.
Play Luiz, Tierney and Laca against Newcastle and if match fit they all need to play next Thursday. Xhaka cannot continue as makeshift left back.
Two big talking points second half – Leno with a massive save at 2-nil and a horrible reffing performance capped off with our penalty for a Saka dive.
I would have taken that before the game, and especially after what happened!
An away goal, only one goal in it, and Ceballos is not available for the 2nd leg, not a bad night overall!
There will be question marks directed at Arteta for that first half display, and fair enough, but yet again, another brain fart from one of his players that is out of his control. I have never known so many crucial individual errors in just one season! It’s never ending!!
pepe motm..work his socks off
The man was hopeless utterly hopeless poor touch worse positional sense no threat in and around the box… he has no footballing brain cells … need to cut our losses and move on
Arteta fan boys will blame anyone, wont they? First it was Leno’s fault for that pathetic first half when all his players did was pass it sideways, backwards and hail Mary’s hoping that the wingers would perform miracles. Their no.one idol Xhaka gets out sprinted and again its all down on Leno. Chambers gives nothing on the overlap, but that’s Leno’s fault too. Finally the two loanees are off the pitch and ESR has room to breathe in his natural position, things start to improve. Areta got away with murder this game. I’m certain I’m not the only Arsenal fan who believes that he does not deserve to keep his job, regardless. Terrible team selections and shite football.
Read the comments Joe S. Dozens of messages criticising Arteta from the “fan boys”. Only a couple say anything bad about Leno, so stop trying to “spin” things just to get a dig in.
Arteta’s inexperience is showing soldiers glaringly. As for Martinelli, did nothing all the while he was on, maybe that’s why he has been on the bench, really a shadow of last season. Hopefully its just him taking time to rediscover form after an ACL
Agree Chapo. Sad but true
I’m still beating my head as to why Dani was on the pitch until he got a second card