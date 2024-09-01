Arsenal’s title challenge faces critical test after international break

Arsenal’s Premier League title aspirations could face a severe early-season setback as they approach two crucial away fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester City. Currently trailing City by two points, the Gunners risk falling as much as eight points behind the defending champions after just five games.

The North London derby at Tottenham’s home ground presents the first hurdle, followed by a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium. These fixtures come at a challenging time for Arsenal, with key midfielder Declan Rice suspended and new signing Mikel Merino sidelined due to injury.

While an eight-point deficit wouldn’t mathematically end Arsenal’s title hopes, history suggests that overcoming such a gap against Pep Guardiola’s relentless City side is a monumental task. The psychological impact of falling so far behind so early could prove detrimental to the team’s confidence and momentum.

Adding to Arsenal’s concerns, Liverpool’s blistering start to the season introduces another formidable competitor. The Reds’ resurgence means Arsenal could potentially find themselves eight points adrift of both City and Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side now faces a defining moment in their campaign. Positive results in these upcoming matches are crucial not only for maintaining their title challenge but also for asserting their status among the Premier League’s elite.

