Arsenal’s to open new season on Friday 13th at Brentford – Unlucky for some?

Arsenal’s season opener moved ahead

After rumoured bids from Arsenal for top players like James Maddison and Ben White, there was one more bit of news that emerged yesterday that stirred up conversation among Arsenal fans on on a Friday evening.

Their opener against promoted side Brentford is moved ahead to August 13th, 2021.

Brentford v Arsenal will kick off the new Premier League season having been moved for live TV coverage. Now takes place on Friday 13 August at 8pm. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 18, 2021

The former Championship side will play its first ever top division game since 1948. With the coronavirus cases on a constant decline in the United Kingdom, the Bees will hope to have a jam-packed Brentford Community Stadium.

Some section of the Arsenal fans were apprehensive about the update, as Arsenal will now play on the anecdotally unlucky day of Friday the 13th. That’s the day when superstitious fand would avoid playing live casino games or walking under ladders!

The Gunners have a tough start to the 2021/22 campaign with games against Chelsea, Manchester City and North London rivals Tottenham all coming within the first six game weeks.

We have to go to Brentford away on a Friday night to play their first game in the prem since 1947? With full crowds? After the working week has finished? This might be a recipe for disaster for us — GFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@gfcarsenal) June 18, 2021

Arsenal cannot afford a repeat of last season, where they waited till the end of the transfer window to sign a pivotal player in Thomas Partey in the squad.

Mikel Arteta has already stated that he would like the club to finish the summer business as soon as possible, so the new incomings have plenty of time to gel up with the club’s style of play.

After a slow start, the wheels appear like that they have started to move with the Gunners already bidding for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White and Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.

They are confident of wrapping both deals this month, which is a positive sign. However, the off season work would be far from over by those two signings. The club also needs strengthening between the posts, at right-back and most importantly at attacking midfield.

But with more than two months of transfer window still remaining, Arsenal fans would hope that the club complete the moves for all of their top priorities long before the season begins. It may be to Arsenal’s advantage that they have very few of our stars playing at the Euros or the Copa America, so Arteta should be able to field a strong side from the players that have had a full pre-season, so surely we should be confident of starting the season with a confidence boosting-three points, and hopefully Friday 13th with be unlucky for Brentford and not the Gunners!

COYG!