Arsenal’s top five earners revealed after Kai Havertz signing

In the past, Arsenal was known for being a club that refrained from offering exorbitant salaries to their players. This approach may have resulted in missing out on some top targets in previous seasons. However, under the management of Mikel Arteta, the club’s stance on player salaries seems to be changing.

With Arteta leading the rebuild of the Gunners, the club has allocated more funds to attract and secure top talents. Consequently, Arsenal recently broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice in the current transfer window, signalling a shift in their financial approach to player acquisitions.

Moreover, the club made another significant signing in Kai Havertz, who now holds the distinction of being Arsenal’s highest earner. According to a report by Give Me Sport, Havertz’s weekly wage at the Emirates stands at an impressive £330,000, making him the top earner among the squad.

The top five earners at the Emirates are:

Kai Havertz – £330,000-per-week Gabriel Jesus – £265,000-per-week Declan Rice – £250,000-per-week Thomas Partey- £200,000-per-week Bukayo Saka- £195,000-per-week

The increased willingness to invest in player salaries demonstrates Arsenal’s commitment to competing at the highest level and assembling a competitive squad under Arteta’s management. This financial shift could prove pivotal in the club’s efforts to return to their former glory and challenge for major honours in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are beginning to show we are serious about returning to the top of English football and this is an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan.

These high earners must justify why they are paid so much when next season comes around and we believe they will do so.

