Arsenal’s top of the table clash with Man City given new date

Arsenal had their Premier League fixture with Manchester City postponed back in October, and has now been rearranged for February.

The Gunners currently sit pretty at the head of the English top division, with most peoples’ pick to win the title sitting just behind us in second.

This fixture could well be huge in deciding who goes onto lift this season’s major prize, with none of the other teams in the division currently looking like challenging at present.

It is still early in the campaign, despite the fact that we have already been confirmed as the team to sit top going into Christmas Day thanks to the timing of this edition of the World Cup, which has really messed with the domestic scheduling.

We were initially supposed to play host to the Citizens at the Emirates back on October 19, but after the death of HM The Queen, our game with PSV was postponed, which was later played in place of our clash with Manchester City. We will now face them on Wednesday February 15 2023.

Our home @premierleague fixture with Manchester City has been rearranged 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 28, 2022

Should we continue our form after the World Cup has ended, we will hopefully have an even bigger gap at the top of the table before this fixture, but I’m not convinced that things will be as simple for us in the coming months.

Patrick