Arsenal’s top striker target admits he wants to be “fighting for titles”

Ivan Toney has said he wants a move to “a big club”

Reported Arsenal target Ivan Toney has finally had his ban dropped and has spoke out to the media for the first time since his ban has been lifted and made it quite clear that he wants and aspires to play for one of “the big clubs”.

“You can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere, but I think it’s obvious I want to play for a top club. Everybody wants to play for a top club, that is fighting for titles,” Toney told Sky Sports.

“Whether it’s this January that is the right time for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows? But my main focus is to do what I do on the pitch, and let the background work take care of itself.

“To be the best, you have to play with the best and compete against the best. We all know Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and he’s been doing it for some years now. If I want to be England’s No 1, then I have to compete against him.

It’s no secret that Arsenal have been considering bringing the Englishmen into the club and could be the perfect choice for our top signing in the summer. Arsenal join a long list of clubs interested but Toney himself has previously spoke well about Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, and it could be an advantage for the Gunners as we look to possibly secure his signature.

Toney obviously hasn’t played any football for Brentford this season (other than a few friendly games) after facing a eight-month ban from all football after being found guilty by the Football Association of betting on games in breach of the FA’s rules.

Toney came out and said he had a problem with gambling addiction and admitted his wrongs which I think went a long way for his ban, although eight months seems like a long time, it definitely could have been worse. Since then he’s been working on himself and working hard training by himself so he can stay as match fit as possible.

Although I think we need one, I don’t think Toney is likely to be bought this January, but you never know in football and can never say never, but I assume if Arsenal are seriously interested it will have to be in the summer due to FFP and such and it also gives Toney 6 months of football to play, getting back to his best, until he makes a move to a bigger club.

There’s no doubt that Toney is a talented striker and at 27-years-old, he’s still got a lot of top football in him, he’s incredibly dangerous in front of goal and is premier league proven, he’s very good at getting into the right positions and is also strong in the air. For me, he’s fiercely underrated and although there will be a few options for Arsenal in the summer, Toney does feel like the perfect solution up front and working under Arteta I think would only bring the best out of him.

He said what we all know; if the right price is put forward, anything could happen. Money talks. We won’t be the only club interested and we could be set for a battle in the summer but I’m confident if given the choice, Toney chooses Arsenal.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae