Arsenal’s top striker target pours cold water on Gooners hopes of making a successful bid

Unfortunately, Alexander Isak’s arrival at Arsenal this summer is not something the Gooners can appear look forward to. As disheartening as his asking price of more than £100 million is for his suitors, the Swedish striker’s most recent comments haven’t given them much optimism.

When asked about his future, instead of being evasive like other top players, who say something like, “I appreciate the interest, but I leave that to my agent and the club to decide,” Isak stated the opposite. The Premier League striker has made it clear that he enjoys his time at Newcastle. He has hinted that he is unlikely to depart following a strong season in which he scored 25 goals and provided two assists in 40 games, describing it as his greatest league run.

He almost says he doesn’t want to leave, as he confirms the club (Newcastle), who some believe must make a huge sale this summer to comply with FFP and Premier League PSR, haven’t told him they would sell him.

“I’m really, really happy at Newcastle,” he told fotbollskanalen. “I had my best season of my career. You can’t underestimate that. I love everything about the club, the fans, the city,” he said. I don’t really have any thoughts of moving or anything like that. I’m having a great time, and I’m very happy with my life.

“It is not something I am speculating on. Within the team or the club, there has been no talk or drama around it. I have not received the information from the club that they would have to sell me.”

If I recall correctly, there were reports circulating recently that Isak was Arsenal’s first-choice striker target. But, over the past few days, the transfer links to his services have grown cold, and Arsenal is currently said to be considering a swoop for Benjamin Sesko.

Isak would have been a terrific addition to Arsenal, but there were many hurdles to his swoop, and if I distinctly remember it, Arsenal weren’t ready to engage in a transfer saga for the ex-Real Sociedad star, so his transfer miss shouldn’t be a significant blow to our hopes.

It’s a shame though, he would have been perfect for Arsenal….

Jack Anderson

