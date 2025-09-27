Arsenal’s tough start to this season could be a good thing

Arsenal will play their sixth Premier League fixture of the season this weekend when they face Newcastle United, a match that marks the end of an early run of testing encounters. By the close of this game, the Gunners will have competed against three of last season’s top five sides, underlining the challenging nature of their opening schedule.

Despite this demanding start, Arsenal has maintained a position within the top two after the first two matches, displaying consistency. While the campaign remains in its early stages, with many matches still to come, the initial signs suggest Arsenal are determined to compete at the highest level.

A Demanding Early Fixture List

Arsenal’s schedule has been one of the most difficult of any club in the division. Following the clash with Newcastle United, they will not face another side that finished in the top five until their meeting with Chelsea in November. This intervening period presents an opportunity to build momentum, and it is within this stretch that supporters will begin to gauge whether the team can sustain a genuine title challenge.

During these weeks, Arsenal will encounter opponents who, while not necessarily in last season’s top bracket, are still capable of causing problems. The expectation will be for the Gunners to approach each game with focus and determination, as consistent victories are essential to remain competitive in the title race.

Building Experience for the Season Ahead

The early contests against strong rivals have already provided valuable experience. Arsenal’s players will have learned important lessons from these fixtures, strengthening both their tactical awareness and mental resolve. While every match presents different challenges, the ability to adapt and improve will be critical as the campaign progresses.

Should Arsenal take advantage of this upcoming period and secure victories against teams outside the top five, they will put themselves in a strong position ahead of further high-profile clashes later in the season. The league is not decided in September or October, yet consistent success during this phase can provide the foundation for a sustained challenge.

Ultimately, the title race will only take shape after many more matches have been played. If Arsenal continue to grow from their early experiences and demonstrate the same commitment throughout, supporters may witness a season in which their club remains firmly in contention.

