Arsenal’s toughest test yet: Overcoming Real Madrid’s Champions League dominance

Out of habit, I watched the Gunners on TV on Wednesday night, but I couldn’t have been the only one switching channels to keep up with the Madrid Derby.

In the second half, I had one match on the television while streaming the other on my mobile phone. Around the same time PSV equalised for the second time at the Emirates, Vinícius Júnior blazed a penalty over the bar at the Metropolitano.

At the start of the evening, I was undecided about which Spanish giant I wanted to face in the quarter-finals. Given our lack of attacking options, we would be underdogs against either. Both clubs possess greater experience in knockout football but have contrasting styles.

Because of our struggles against low-block defences, I know some Gooners preferred Atlético to lose, given that Simeone is a master at organising his team into a disciplined, hard-to-break-down unit. However, the fact that I was pleased when Real failed to convert their penalty told me that, deep down, facing the European champions makes our path to the next round even more difficult.

As soon as the final whistle blew in North London, I focused on the extra-time period and penalty shootout in Spain.

There was a reason Atlético’s manager immediately urged his squad not to feel sorry for themselves after another European exit at the hands of their bitter rivals. He demanded his players hold their heads high and take a lap of honour around the pitch, almost insisting that the crowd acknowledge the effort they had given over 120 minutes.

He may have already been thinking about the title race, not wanting this result to affect their pursuit of La Liga (they are only a point behind Barcelona, whom they face on Sunday). Yet the Argentine was also aware that, once again, he had fallen victim to the fortune that Real Madrid always seems to have on these famous nights.

Having worked in the Spanish capital for 14 years, few are as qualified as the 54-year-old to attest that, no matter how many Galácticos their noisy neighbours boast, Real Madrid always seem to have luck on their side in this competition.

Perhaps Carlo Ancelotti keeps a horseshoe in the dressing room? Maybe the Bernabéu doorstep is swept daily? Instead of training for UEFA fixtures, do they meditate instead? Before travelling, do they burn incense?

Los Blancos are living proof that even the greatest teams need fate to be their ally. Yet you would think that, according to the law of averages, things would eventually even out.

However, when pushed to the limit last night, destiny once again protected them.

What were the odds that the shootout would be the one moment Álvarez slipped, meaning his converted penalty was disallowed because VAR confirmed he had touched the ball twice?

It was heartbreaking to watch some home fans unaware that they had just fallen behind in the shootout.

How unlucky was Llorente to send Courtois the wrong way, only to see his shot rattle the bar?

Then there was Oblak’s save—one that, nine times out of ten, would have been effective—yet this was the one occasion when the ball somehow squirmed under his grasp.

It almost felt as though Real Madrid’s name was already on the trophy.

Which, of course, it is—more than anyone else’s.

This competition is in their DNA, an obsession born from winning the first five editions. Since 1955, they have had a relationship with this trophy unlike any other club.

It makes them unique, as their success and failure are constantly measured by their performances in this tournament.

In the past, even domestic triumphs have been disregarded if they have underachieved in the Champions League. While most countries consider the league their ‘bread and butter,’ Florentino Pérez has been known to forgive managers for failing to lift La Liga—so long as they sit at the head of UEFA’s table.

There is a saying that great clubs make their own luck.

It cannot be a coincidence that a team that has lifted the trophy so many times keeps finding a way to survive.

That is culture. That is heritage. That is a spirit embedded in the corridors of their stadium—a mystique surrounding the famous white shirt, instilling the belief that nothing is over until the final whistle blows.

As is the tradition, this is yet another Champions League campaign where the masters started slowly but are improving with each passing round, peaking at the perfect time.

Under the new format, the holders finished 11th in the group stage. Three defeats meant they had to rely on the playoffs to reach the last 16.

Arsenal can take comfort in the fact that if Liverpool, Milan, and Lille can beat Real, why can’t we?

The answer, of course, is that they transform into a different beast when the final is within sight.

They possess an almost mythical ability to evolve into a version of themselves that, at times, seems flawed—until the defining moments arrive.

We are massive underdogs in April and cannot even hope for a slice of luck, as Real Madrid seems to own that.

Some of my peers suggested that the positive aspect of playing Real is that we will not have to worry about a low block, home or away. Both legs will be open, attacking contests.

The issue, however, is that while their offensive approach will leave us space to exploit, their attack consists of Mbappé, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, and Rodrygo.

Meanwhile, we have a midfielder playing as our striker and have resorted to using left-backs as attacking substitutes.

Saka’s injury has been so serious that it seems unrealistic to expect him to start both legs next month.

How many saves did Onana have to make on Sunday?

At the City Ground, was our possession converted into clear chances?

Did our sideways passing ever truly trouble West Ham?

In the Carabao Cup, Newcastle allowed us to have the ball, confident that we lacked the creativity to break through their defensive wall.

That same flaw knocked us out of the FA Cup.

With all due respect to those teams, this is an entirely different level.

This is football royalty.

We will have to be far more clinical than we have been this season.

Yet these are the moments we longed to be part of.

These are the occasions we missed for years—moments we once feared might never return.

So, Gooners, try to enjoy this.

An opportunity to make memories.

A step towards immortality.

A moment that will live forever.

Time for Arteta to make himself famous.