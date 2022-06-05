Arsenal’s Transfer Conundrum – The Deadwood need to be sold first….

Arsenal’s Transfer Conundrum by Lloyd
To many fans, it may seem pretty straightforward for the club to just go out there and splash cash on areas that need to be improved in the team. However it is not as simple as we think.
There are two factors that need to be considered that will enable us to bring in new players. First is the players that need to be sold or taken off our books, And secondly, the money we need to make from player sales, to boost our spending. Let us look at these two factors.
1. Players that need to leave
AFC has has a list of players that could leave this summer. Some of them have contracts that have come to an end, and others still have a few years left on their contracts.
Players under contract :
Bernd Leno – Goalkeeper, contract expires 2023
Alex Runarsson – Goalkeeper, contract expires 2024
Hector Bellerin – right back, contract expires 2023
Pablo Mari – Centre back, contract expires 2024
A. Maitland Niles – Midfield, contract expires 2023
Nicholas Pepe – Midfield, contract expires 2024
Lucas Torreira – Midfield, contract expires 2023
Reiss Nelson – Midfield, contract expires 2023
Players Contracts expired:
Alexander Lacazette – Striker
Contracts terminated:
Pierre Aubameyang
Sead Kolasinac
Players sold:
Konstantinos Mavropanos
Matteo Guendouzi
When we look at the list of players who are out and those who still need to leave, we can no doubt see that they have been taking a huge chunk of the wage bill. So the only option we have is to sell those players.
2. The selling of players
This is the main factor that makes the club’s transfer business so difficult. All of the players except for three on the list that need to go have contracts until 2023, bar Runarsson, Mari and Pepe 2024.
There is a new trend especially among these overpaid players and their agents to run down their contracts and leave as free agents. Greedy agents are now expecting bigger signing on fees if their clients are free agents. We have seen this greed get worse and worse. Also these overpaid culprits won’t leave because they have to settle for less salaries and this is why we are battling to get them off our books. They will rather run down their contracts than be sold. It leaves the club with no option but to loan them out.
The lack of player sales has a huge effect on our transfer business. We need to wait and see what moves these players make before we can sign on additional players. With Lacazette and Aubamayeng gone we will definitely bring in two or three players, but we will not be able to spend much because we have not had income from those departures. The power is in the greedy players and agents hands. We also have to abide by the Financial Fairplay rules, otherwise we could be banned.
As for the rest of the players on the departures list, they will be making sure that they leave their business right to the last days of the transfer window with loan deals to frustrate our transfer business. If these players are patient we will be more patient until they all gone.
So relax Gunners, it’s going to be a difficult and long wait for us while we are held at ransom. But all things come to an end good or bad.
Kind regards
Lloyd Schatz
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
We need a new transfer system! Maybe players can sign contracts at teams that don’t own them but a fee based on the wage is paid to the owning club. Agents should be expelled or paid for by the player such as a solicitor would be to draw up contracts etc. Maximum rates etc set by FA or whomever
Ask Edu who caused it. Signing average players and giving them huge salaries
Mari
Runnerson
Tavares
Cedric
No wonder Cedric is not interested in leaving and wants to play a second role to a player far his junior
We’re lucky the man who was instrumental in recruiting Edu was sacked. Raul Sanhelli was on his way to bankrupt Arsenal like he and his cronies did to Barca.
They were the ones who bought Oepe for 72m
Except Runnarson, other players you mentioned above aren’t bad as back up.
Taveres is better than what we saw from him in the second half of the season.
Remember his performance earlier in the season, which made a lot of fans to trust him ahead of KT
In as much as I agree with some of this statement but when do we stop making excuses though??
Suddenly we realized we need to sell before we can buy. Did we gave last management and the one before this excuses. Or it didn’t apply to them??.
The amount of excuses that has been for this management is unbelievable.
Are we the only one running a football club??
The only team with deadwood, only team with egoistic players, only team with toxic players, only team with young squad, only team with a project, only team with a culture and traditions. Only team rebuilding, the list don’t just stop..
The excuses keeps coming up, and I wonder what it will be for next season.
I don’t know maybe you are new on this platform but as for me, this kind of excuses is usual here and in most arsenal opinion platforms.
So snap out of it. You are right we are not the only club with ‘deadwood’. In fact, the owner and the board has taken a huge loss since last 2 summer, this is very unusual during Wenger era, as he will somehow raise the players sale value or hypnotise us to believe the player is not bad but the reality is that, we sign average players mostly, the prove have shown from our team performance and even when they leave they hardly perform
The League could introduce a law saying that from next season only free academy players can be signed and a 10k p/w salary cap for new players will be introduced from that day forward . Of course this won’t because replacement leagues would start immediately. While there are billionaires, tv rights and higher standards of living world wide the massive transfers and salaries will simply keep rising. Only a total world economic collapse or fans giving up following football could change things. As it is the super league begins the season after this one with a ten game guarantee CL format. Money dominates professional football its just the way it is.
Wasn’t the point of decimating the roster in January to free up wages and money for this Summer’s business?
Deadwood indeed; Mari 14 million wasn’t it? Cedric staying and getting overpaid, extended ElNeny, Nketiah offered 100k a week, not to mention the returning players.
Once upon a time could have sold AMN for 20 million, now lucky to get half that.
Arteta has cleared out some deadwood, but then replaced with his own.
Tbh, am baffled at the decision to keep AMN, Bellerin and Nketia when we got concrete offers for them.
Bellerin at £25m was a bargain we rejected the offer from psg
And AMN offer from wolves, am not sure how true that is.
Elneny and Nketia contract is reasonable imo
Trimmed the wage bill and it was widely reported we had money to spend in January but choose not to hence the Vlahovic bid(I personally didn’t believe it though) so when you add that to whatever the budget is this summer we should have a healthy amount to spend plus player sales. So I don’t think it is unreasonable for us to expect at least 5-6 new signings minimum, which we need to compete on four fronts next season.
This is people reacting to one person’s opinion stated as fact.
Until it comes from the club I would not pay it too much attention.
Besides, every club has players like those listed here and it won’t stop them from signing new players in the summer..
How VERY satisfying to read such a well thought out, well written and above all such a REALISTIC article from the fine brain of Lloyd
So much spot on detail and all of it true, though sadly so in many ways, as it shows only too graphically how the morals of many modern players and their appalling agents, are actively working AGAINSTthe intereses of the clubs who have paid them so well and the fine fans who invested their love and emotion in them. This is precisely WHY I DO NOT SHARE the common fan affection for MANY of todays players.
To my mind, UNTIL they have long proven their dedication and given their all- and consistently so – to the club that pays them such huge and obscene wealth, albeit indirectly, via us fans devotion, then I do not become fond of them as I used to routinely do , back in the days when players were honourable and never PONCED off our club.
YES, THAT MEANS YOU OZIL AND YOU TOO AUBA, you self centred, idle mercenaries! I have no time at all for such as you!
I was composing my own article on the same subject as this, when I then read Lloyds fineand factually detailed piece- with which I agree 100% btw – and so I will take a slightly different tack when my own article on this subject is published ,hopefully tomorrow.
I will try to avoid copying Lloyds spot on comments, even though they were already in my mind when reading his fine piece.
This is just an assumption.
Most players on the list could be sold for reasonable amount, they are not that bad .
I don’t think we should sell off Pepe though
I’ll rather sell Holding to Keep Mari and Saliba
We can tell Torreira, AMN, Bellerin, Leno, and Nelson agents to find them another club, it should not be difficult to get them sold if we are not to greedy. A fee around £10 for each of them, they are still young and valuable