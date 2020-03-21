Arsenal’s transfer demand could spoil Italian giants hopes of landing Arsenal forward

Arsenal play hardball with Roma over Henrikh Mkhitaryan

AS Roma is interested in signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently as he continues to impress in the Italian capital this season.

The Armenian is spending this season on loan at Roma after being declared surplus to requirements by Unai Emery. He has had fitness issues this campaign, but he has still managed to score six times for the capital city club.

His form has made the Italians open talks with Arsenal over signing him permanently, however, Star Sports claim that the Gunners are asking for too much and that could spoil his move.

The report claims that Arsenal has asked them to pay £23 million for the former Manchester United player, but Roma doesn’t think that he is worth anywhere near that figure.

The Romans would reportedly also struggle to pay his current £7 million per season wage and he may have to take a pay cut to complete the move.

Mikel Arteta has opened the door for the Armenian to still play for Arsenal after being made the team’s new manager in December of last year.

However, the player would rather remain in Italy where he has been enjoying a new lease of life like his teammate, Chris Smalling.