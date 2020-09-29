Arsenal’s transfer demands causing a problem

Tuttosport, as cited by the Mirror, reports that Arsenal’s insistence on adding an obligation to buy at the end of a loan agreement for Lucas Torreira’s transfer is a clear obstacle as he looks set to leave the Emirates.

The Uruguayan doesn’t feature in Mikel Arteta’s plan for the new season and he looks set to leave the Emirates.

The Gunners are fielding serious interest from Atletico Madrid and Torino this summer.

Both teams want to take the midfielder on-loan, Arsenal isn’t against that but the Gunners want to add a mandatory purchase option at the end of the loan period.

Both clubs want the option to make the transfer permanent to be optional and not obligatory.

Arsenal is looking to bring in a new midfielder among their summer recruits as well and they want to secure a transfer fee from any move that takes Torreira away from the Emirates, the report claims.

Arsenal wants Thomas Partey and they had been hoping that they can use Torreira as a sweetener in the move for the Ghanaian, but Atleti wants both deals to be separate as they insist on the Gunners paying Partey’s 50m euros release clause.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will eventually give-in and allow Torreira to go without a commitment to buy or if they will keep him instead.