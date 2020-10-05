Arsenal’s transfer fee demand might scupper move for unwanted man, talks ongoing

Arsenal is looking to sell Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen today, but the transfer fee that they are demanding might scupper the move.

The Gunners have been looking to offload some of their players and Kolasinac has been one of the players that the club is willing to listen to offers for.

He joined Arsenal for free in 2017, however, they are not looking to allow him to leave them on a cheap.

Sky Sports reports that the Gunners are discussing a potential deadline day move for him with Leverkusen.

The club wants £10m and the report claims that is a problem because the Germans might not be able to afford that much.

The two clubs are still holding talks and it seems that they are discussing a loan with the obligation to buy at the end of its tenure.

Arsenal needs all the money that they can get in this transfer window as they still want to sign Thomas Partey.

Selling Kolasinac for £10m will give them even more money to pursue the transfer as they have already banked £20m from the sale of Emiliano Martinez.

Kolasinac has struggled to cope in the new Arsenal team being developed by Mikel Arteta and a move away might the best thing for his career.