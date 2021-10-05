Arsenal’s transfer links reportedly point to signing a player in this position

Arsenal is targeting a left-wing attacker considering the type of players reports have linked them to in recent weeks, 101greatgoals claims.

The Gunners remain active in the transfer market as they attempt to revamp their squad and start their journey back to the Premier League’s top four.

They have used Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a centre-forward in most of the matches this season.

However, the Gabon captain was used mostly as a left-wing forward by Mikel Arteta before this campaign.

Now that he is in the middle, Arsenal has been using Emile Smith Rowe to attack their opponents from that area.

But the Englishman is a number 10 and is only a makeshift player in that position because the likes of Gabriel Martinelli has failed to impress Arteta.

The report then claims that Goncalo Guedes and Lorenzo Insigne have both been linked with a move to the Emirates recently and that points to the fact that Arteta wants to strengthen their left-wing attacking spot.

Insigne is famous for cutting in from that position and scoring worldies for Napoli, while Guedes has been delivering goals and assists off that position for Valencia.

Both players will represent fine additions to the current Arsenal squad and it will be interesting to see which of them eventually moves to the Emirates.