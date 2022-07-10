Arsenal’s transfer window business so far compared to our Top Six rivals

The current summer transfer window has only been open for a month, but there have been quite a few deals completed, including Arsenal bringing in four very good signings, but how do we compare with our rivals in the race for the European places next season?

Here are ARSENAL‘s signings with reported transfer fees….

Gabriel Jesus [Manchester City] £45m

Fabio Vieira [Porto] £34m

Matt Turner [New England Revolution] £5.5m

Marquinhos [Sao Paulo] £3m

Obviously we are keen to narrow the gap with our biggest rivals TOTTENHAM, and here is their position right now…

Richarlison [Everton] £60m

Yves Bissouma [Brighton] £25m

Ivan Perisic [Inter Milan] Free

Fraser Forster [Southampton] Free

Clement Lenglet [Barcelona] Loan

So, we have spent about the same as Sp*rs, but it remains to be seen which Brazilian was the better signing as the season goes on.

The London team that finished above us, CHELSEA, have not had any top players confirmed as yet, but it looks like Raheem Sterling will be announced soon. It will be interesting to see how they end up the summer with their new owner and the turmoil they went through after the Abramovich sanctions….

What about MANCHESTER CITY, who already have an awesome team, but have signed possibly the best striker in the world right now which is likely to be the bargain of the century…

Erling Haaland [Borussia Dortmund] £52m

Kalvin Phillips [Leeds] £42m

Julian Alvarez [River Plate] £14m

Stefan Ortega Moreno [Arminia Bielefeld] Free

I can’t see anyone taking the League title off them any time soon if they continue buying the best players available every summer, can you?

So let’s move on to MANCHESTER UNITED, who had a very strange season but have probably made their most important signing by bringing in Ten Haag to steady the ship, and although they have only bought a left back so far, I think the new boss is looking to clear the ranks first before bringing in his own targets…

Tyrell Malacia [Feyenoord] £13m

Jurgen Klopp’s LiIVERPOOL will be hoping to keep challenging Man City at the top of the table, and haven’t had such a bad start to the transfer window either….

Darwin Nunez [Benfica] £64m

Fabio Carvalho [Fulham] £8m

Calvin Ramsay [Aberdeen] £6.5m

So, there is still a long way to go, but looking at the comparisons, I would say that Arsenal have done quite well so far, although there is no doubt we still need a few more incomings to make sure we can challenge for every competition available in the coming campaign.

What do you think?

——————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids