Arsenal’s transfer window is a joke – so what has changed?

Yeah, it may be a friendly and all that, but it was Tottenham and we looked like we haven’t moved 1 inch further. The only positives came from Lokonga and White. Up front it’s increasingly worrying. Those contracts we gave Aubameyang and Willian now hurt us really badly, because those 2 players at their age don’t have time to improve. If they don’t deliver now, we should’ve never signed them.

Lacazette? We don’t give him a contract, yet we’re not selling him (by the look of it). Now we go back to the final year of the contract where we either let him leave for nothing or give him a huge deal and it’s the same story again with another aging player. Honestly at this point it’s a pure joke that nobody at Arsenal learned this lesson.

Our transfer policy is a joke. We wanted to sell Xhaka and had about 12 million pounds on the table, and we should’ve taken it. Now we’re giving him a new deal? A player that flipped the fans off, has a very poor red card record and a ton of mistakes that led to goals in our net? There’s more reasons to just get him out of the door than keep him. He’s 28, slow, and had a good Euro tournament, it was a chance to recoup some money on what has been a giant mistake, that has been the anchor of our midfield, that finished 8th twice in a row.

And if that isn’t enough, Bellerin is also here. Why? We promised him he’ll leave, he wanted to, we don’t need him, why are we playing him in the 2 friendlies before the season starts? Calum Chambers was doing alright at RB, although we still need a new face there, and we also have Cedric who was given a 4 year deal for no reason.

Where is the backup goalkeeper? If Leno gets injured we’ll be in deep trouble. And now to the problem that everyone and their mother knows – creative midfield. We wanted Buendia, but counted the pennies again and he went to Villa. We want Maddison, cough up 60 millions and he’ll be here, don’t offer dead players nobody wants.

We paid 50 millions for Ben White and I do think it’s a signing with the right profile that will be good… BUT, our defense was 3rd best in the league, we finished 8th. I think you can see that a lot of the problems came from the other end of the pitch. Why not spend more money there first and then go to the back? If Maddison is too expensive, Aouar for 25 million surely walks straight into our lineup, or we will languish waiting for the potential of Willian again? I can blame Arteta all day, for incompetent decisions and I think he’ll be sacked before Christmas, because when the results are dry, the manager bites the dust, but this board is handling Arsenal worse than a child would. Chelsea want Lukaku? 75 mills not enough? Here’s 98 and boom, a deal will be agreed. The Champions League winners are replacing players, because they weren’t good enough, and 8th placed Arsenal is rewarding deadwood with new deals?

I do not see a vision from anyone, not even a bad one. It’s just chaos. You see Conte walked out of Inter after winning the title, because his squad will be ruined due to financial problems. If Arteta doesn’t have the money to do what he needs, why doesn’t he name the problem? If he doesn’t want Bellerin, play a youngster at RB, but show that you won’t accept mediocrity.

I wish we didn’t have amoebas running the football club, because that translates onto the pitch. I think we will sign one more player though. We’ll probably sell Willock, because he’s the only player we might get some money in for, and try and buy a cheap CAM, because we’re always cheap or we’ll cough up money for Maddison or Bernardo Silva, but honestly do you think anything will change with 1 more signing? Is one signing the difference for us between 8th and 4th? Unless we sign Messi, which is never gonna happen, although you might see an article in the Mirror about how we “tried” but it wasn’t to be. we’re not going any further up the table. The game against Brentford will be a very tough one.

Here’s how I see the season panning out. Our start will be miserable again, we’ll probably make 1 more signing, which is far from enough and we’ll be out of contention in the league before Christmas – and that’s without European football to “distract” us. Arteta will be sacked, but then who’ll be the new manager? Which top manager will come without a guarantee of funds, to repair the sinking ship?

I hope I am wrong, but the signs aren’t there to convince me otherwise. You may win a game of football if you don’t play well and you can upset a big team by doing exceptional in one game, but that will never hold in a season of 38 games.

We do not have a plan, and we’re repeating the same mistakes as the past 5 or even 10 transfer windows. You can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results. You reap what you saw and we again didn’t do enough.