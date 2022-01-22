Arsenal’s transfer window is growing increasingly concerning (Opinion)

With only nine more days of the transfer window, we’ve seen quite a few Arsenal departures but no new signings, bringing cause for concern. Guest post by Sarah Rohan

Seems like the AFC wants to make all of us supporters sweat on any new signings again! There’s been plenty of gossip on who’s coming to join us but nothing concrete. No pen to paper and gaining these important signatures to improve our ever-decreasing squad numbers.

So we’ve got all these players in the pipeline but are we even going to get any of them in by the 31st? We have a habit of late signings. So late in fact that quite a few of our big signings have been on the last day, with only a few hours to spare. Aubameyang, Ozil, Tierney, Partey and our very own Manager Arteta were all last minute Deadline Day deals previously.

I know everybody loves a bit of D-Day drama, myself included, but for once Arsenal board, can’t we just get these new players in now and leave the panicking to the other teams??? For once I’d love not to be watching my screen all day with that clock ticking down.

Are we putting all our eggs in one basket relying on the signing of Vlahovic? Time is running out and there’s still no actual proof he will be with us come February. Although Edu is apparently trying his hardest to bring him in. He doesn’t seem to be that eager to join us and maybe he even had a little watch of both our cup exits? So this is one signing I won’t get my hopes up for. Along with Arthur Melo, one minute he’s coming; then it’s off again. Another one we just can’t trust on how it will work out.

How long are we actually going to give it for the players their agents and clubs to agree deals? The last day again? Then the deal doesn’t go ahead and we end up having to sign players that we didn’t really want don’t really rate but forced to because it was left too late and our squad is depleted so are desperate.

If we’re talking who I would definitely bring in, I definitely agree with many that Wijnaldum would be a great signing for us. He’s got the experience and would definitely steady our midfield. Probably an easier signing too as he wants to leave PSG. Also stated that we are one of his favourite clubs. With a lot of interest coming in from other teams including our foe Spurs and money-bags Newcastle his former club.

We’d be mad to leave this too late and along with a much-needed forward whether that’s Vlahovic or someone else, he would be my main priority to get ASAP. Even if it was for only six months. We need the man-power now. We’ll worry about who comes and goes come the summer.

I think it would be an absolute waste of a season with this team of youngsters how exciting they are and could be even stronger if we bring in the players that will strengthen our squad and take some of the burden off of their young shoulders. I also feel if we don’t get the signings correct it’s going to be a tense final end to the season and would have to rely on every player in this already small team not getting injured.

Most importantly it could determine where we end up in the table and will be the difference if we end up in or out of the top six. Yes, we probably do have the easiest run out of the other teams, but we can’t take this for granted. These teams are also fighting for something and could be a banana skin for our end position in the league. The players we bring are pivotal to the end result too.

We still have the question of if our other forward Aubameyang is going to be gone. Maybe it will end up that we don’t sign any strikers and Auba gets back into the team. Now I don’t think that would be a popular decision amongst the supporters.

Hopefully before our rescheduled game against Wolves on Feb 10th we will have a fuller squad to finish our season off with top four contention. All my fingers and toes are crossed!

For now, a good win against Burnley tomorrow would be great!

Until Next time!

