Arsenal’s transfer window looking even better with Zinchenko signing…

Arsenal reach agreement for Zinchenko

Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement with their Premier League counterparts Man City for Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The two clubs have been in constant contact in the past week, and it now seems the deal is close to being struck.

After missing out on Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners hierarchy made Zinchenko their priority going forward.

The deal will be worth £30 million. While personal terms are still being discussed.

If a deal does go through, it will be a testament of the work Arsenal are doing behind-the-scenes, especially because of the time the deal took to reach the stage it has reached.

The Ukrainian international has featured 127 times for Pep Guardiola’s side while also putting on his national colours 52 times.

Versatility is what is most appealing thing about Zinchenko. The City man is capable of playing as a left-back and a midfielder, be it a 6 or 8.

With his signing, the North London outfit would be boosting two positions in their team, with only one player. And that’s smart business if you ask me.

Arsenal always wanted to be fast on this deal, and if things continue to go the way they are going at the moment, he might well be announced before the next weekend.

That will give the 25-year-old valuable pre-season time, which can ready himself up before Arsenal take on Crystal Palace on 5th August.

Zinchenko has all the attributes to succeed at the Emirates Stadium: Premier League proven, a winner, an international, technical, etc.

Add a winger on top of the Zinchenko signing and I would rate the current transfer window 9/10, in terms of incomings.

Now, the focus must be clear: a top four finish and a trophy.

Yash Bisht

