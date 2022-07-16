Arsenal’s transfer window looking even better with Zinchenko signing…

Arsenal reach agreement for Zinchenko
Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement with their Premier League counterparts Man City for Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The two clubs have been in constant contact in the past week, and it now seems the deal is close to being struck.
After missing out on Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners hierarchy made Zinchenko their priority going forward.
The deal will be worth £30 million. While personal terms are still being discussed.
If a deal does go through, it will be a testament of the work Arsenal are doing behind-the-scenes, especially because of the time the deal took to reach the stage it has reached.
The Ukrainian international has featured 127 times for Pep Guardiola’s side while also putting on his national colours 52 times.
Versatility is what is most appealing thing about Zinchenko. The City man is capable of playing as a left-back and a midfielder, be it a 6 or 8.
With his signing, the North London outfit would be boosting two positions in their team, with only one player. And that’s smart business if you ask me.
Arsenal always wanted to be fast on this deal, and if things continue to go the way they are going at the moment, he might well be announced before the next weekend.
That will give the 25-year-old valuable pre-season time, which can ready himself up before Arsenal take on Crystal Palace on 5th August.
Zinchenko has all the attributes to succeed at the Emirates Stadium: Premier League proven, a winner, an international, technical, etc.
Add a winger on top of the Zinchenko signing and I would rate the current transfer window 9/10, in terms of incomings.
Now, the focus must be clear: a top four finish and a trophy.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Granit Xhaka talks about how important the preseason tour is for the Arsenal team
Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Where do you guys think he’ll play? I doubt it’s back up to Tierney. I would’ve believed Grimaldo to be LB rotation but 30 million is quite a lot for someone for rotation so my guess is its midfield where he’ll play. Let’s hope this doesn’t mean we won’t get a an actual Midfielder.
I think he’ll rotate with Xhaka and Tierney
Yes totally agree with the positive posts regarding Zinchenco think will be a excellent signing looks like the deal is very close to being done if the latest reports are true let’s get this one across the line!
Yeah he’s first and foremost a CM number 8# type player. But the added bonus that he’s also a very capable LB. Hes prem proven, has a good touch and skill level, good vision, high energy and good pace. I think long term he could replace Xhaka, he has it in his locker to play a little deeper and make runs from that position but has the fitness and pace to get back quickly.
This signing is way more useful and beneficial than signing Martinez. He’s going to come in 15m cheaper, well done Arsenal and Edu if they can get this over the line. If we can get Zinchenko and Tielemans we’ve had a fantastic window and look to be in an excellent position.
That will be a fantastic transfer. The man can cover LB and DM, just like Lisandro but with less performance risk, as he already did great stuff at Pep City.
They’re one-two signings away from the best transfer window in post-invincibles history.
I just hope that backup goalkeeper learns the ropes quickly. That’s our weakest spot.
While I feel that £30m is a bit high given his role at City, I kinda feel he would do better for us than Martinez. We still need another world class (or very good) central midfielder along with Partey and a proper DM
If you think £30m is too much for Zichenkho, how about £35m that we robbed Everton for Iwobi?
Very much doubt I am alone in being VERY excited at this transfer, which looks more and more likely as each hour or day passes I think Zinchenko an absolute steal, IF we really can land such a top proven Prem player fro arouind £30 mill.
IF it comes about, I think it a far better deal for us than paying a lot more for MARTINEZ, as we were prepared to do so, before United stepped in and, in effect, forced us onto a better and IMO a wiser course.
A still young Prem proven player, who is versatile positionally and who has done well at a club like City is a massive plus, hence my EXCITEMENT. Bring it on PLEASE!!!
Think he’s a very smart player, very solid all around, plays quality passes/crosses and could fit into most teams seamlessly. Definitely would improve the squad depth, but my hope would be that he would finally oust xhaka from that cm spot – he can do most of the same things, but he’s generally quicker in his play, much more versatile (able to deal with a wider variety of situations) and seemingly less prone to big errors.
Only drawback i can see is that xhakas height is useful in the defensive side at times.
Martinez and Zinchenko are different kind of players. He has a lot to prove so I’m not sure about him as a CM.
A very shrewd signing. Covers two positions, which I think probably means we don’t sign a Midfielder now. Loose links to Sane yesterday, who may possibly leave Bayern who would want around £60M for him. Could he be the ‘Mystery Winger’ talked about the other day? Would be a Marquee signing, a dream, but could we pull off such a transfer?
I doubt if Sane would want to play in the Europa League. But if he’s willing to, then he’d be a very good buy
Yh that’s a fair point. I just wonder whether game time could become a factor for him with Mane there and Gnabry staying, not sure if whether will be a regular starter for Bayern which he would be for us.
I think Zinchenko will come in to take Tierney’s place and not Xhakas at the time being, because Tierney injury record just upsets our momentum every now and then.
He’s clearly a big upgrade on xhaka and directly competes as left sided defender or DM … Hopefully we can finally rid ourselves of that albatross … Though will be interesting to see if anyone wants him … Roma and Berlin seem to have realised that even at 15m he’s overpriced … Phaps one of promoted sides would try him for his “experience” though even that I doubt … Incredible that last 3 managers have relied on him over last 6 years … A period of decline .. Post hoc ergo propter hoc
Correlation is not causation…
But since “post hoc” is known to be an “informal fallacy”, I guess you knew that. 🙂