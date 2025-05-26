Arsenal’s trophy drought continues despite signs of progress

With the 2024–25 campaign now concluded, Arsenal have ended another season without silverware, much to the frustration of supporters.
Expectations were high after a strong 2023–24 season, in which the Gunners reached the Champions League quarter-finals and finished second in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on the title on the final day.
Yet once again, the wait for a major trophy continues, with Arsenal’s last triumph remaining the 2020 FA Cup.
Missed signings and injuries hampered Arteta’s campaign
A poor summer transfer window proved costly. The club failed to secure priority targets, particularly in the striker and winger positions, which hindered Mikel Arteta’s tactical evolution.
Injuries to key players, including Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel, only made matters worse, leaving the squad exposed during crucial periods of the season.
Still, there have been signs of steady progress. Arsenal reached both the Champions League and Carabao Cup semi-finals this year, improving on the previous campaign.
Finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight season may not be what fans had hoped for, but it reflects a level of consistency few clubs can match.
Trossard and Arteta look ahead to a crucial summer
Leandro Trossard, who is reportedly close to signing a new contract, remains optimistic about the club’s future.
“This campaign is over now,” he said. “From next season, we start fresh. It’s a new opportunity for everyone.”
Reflecting on the year’s challenges, he added:
“Hopefully, we can start next season strongly. We want to win everything possible.”
Trossard also noted the role of luck in title races:
“Small margins make a difference. You need things to go your way in certain games. Sometimes you force your luck by pushing, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has made it clear that success depends on having elite players. He has called for serious backing in the summer window, putting pressure on the Kroenke ownership to invest decisively.
Liverpool have already added Jeremie Frimpong and are pursuing Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz. Arsenal must respond in kind if they are to compete at the very top.
This summer is pivotal. Without the right reinforcements, the club risks another year of near misses. But with smart business, Arsenal could finally turn potential into tangible success.
The 2025–26 season could be a defining moment. What are your thoughts Gooners?
There are massive flaws in the management of Arsenal. We can not play a whole season, we can not lead and hold on, to games and the league. We can not make a charge from behind, that was proven this year. No challenge from September. Our tactics are naive. We don’t really have a style, sometimes we press, sometimes we don’t, sometimes we hoof it and sometimes we dont. Our reliance on set pieces is (which have failed this season) is just not what too teams do? What went on in the semi against PSG? Why was our main tactic, a long throw in the box by Partey, not seen it before and ot seen it since. Its all a bit muddled and smacks of naivety. I just don’t see a top manager in Arteta. He has not got that bit extra in his locker. Same old same old next season. Its a shame because the money has been spent and a team is there, it just isn’t getting the best out of it. I just don’t get our tactics, they are boring and limited, just like our results. I have spent fortunes in the past, following Arsenal under, Graham and Wenger and before that, carting my family all over England. I am pleased I am not wasting my money now. It would just not be worth it. I like entertainment!!!!
that’s the reason why Arteta seems to favor Sesko rather than Gyokeres…because of set-piece and cross tactics. He isn’t ready yet from Gyokeres’ swashbuckling. SP don’t play the way we play so even if we get Gyokeres, it’s likely he might not get fed as much IMO…unless of course, the acquisition of Zubi changes Odegaard role to be more free and creative.
What are the signs of progress? Two great games against Madrid are all I can think of. Our playing style has gotten worse this season – we’re as good as ever at “ball progression”, but now more so onto the wings, where we cross to players who either aren’t there or aren’t great at scoring headers, and against defences that have had time to set themselves and deal with it – so we end up just playing for corners.
We’re also far too safety conscious and don’t like to play into central areas, which is what really needs to change next season.