Arsenal’s trophy drought continues despite signs of progress

With the 2024–25 campaign now concluded, Arsenal have ended another season without silverware, much to the frustration of supporters.

Expectations were high after a strong 2023–24 season, in which the Gunners reached the Champions League quarter-finals and finished second in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on the title on the final day.

Yet once again, the wait for a major trophy continues, with Arsenal’s last triumph remaining the 2020 FA Cup.

Missed signings and injuries hampered Arteta’s campaign

A poor summer transfer window proved costly. The club failed to secure priority targets, particularly in the striker and winger positions, which hindered Mikel Arteta’s tactical evolution.

Injuries to key players, including Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel, only made matters worse, leaving the squad exposed during crucial periods of the season.

Still, there have been signs of steady progress. Arsenal reached both the Champions League and Carabao Cup semi-finals this year, improving on the previous campaign.

Finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight season may not be what fans had hoped for, but it reflects a level of consistency few clubs can match.

Trossard and Arteta look ahead to a crucial summer

Leandro Trossard, who is reportedly close to signing a new contract, remains optimistic about the club’s future.

“This campaign is over now,” he said. “From next season, we start fresh. It’s a new opportunity for everyone.”

Reflecting on the year’s challenges, he added:

“Hopefully, we can start next season strongly. We want to win everything possible.”

Trossard also noted the role of luck in title races:

“Small margins make a difference. You need things to go your way in certain games. Sometimes you force your luck by pushing, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has made it clear that success depends on having elite players. He has called for serious backing in the summer window, putting pressure on the Kroenke ownership to invest decisively.

Liverpool have already added Jeremie Frimpong and are pursuing Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz. Arsenal must respond in kind if they are to compete at the very top.

This summer is pivotal. Without the right reinforcements, the club risks another year of near misses. But with smart business, Arsenal could finally turn potential into tangible success.

The 2025–26 season could be a defining moment. What are your thoughts Gooners?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

