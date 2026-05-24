Arsenal’s Trophy Lift Plans Revealed Ahead Of Selhurst Celebration

Arsenal supporters have waited 22 years to see this moment.

By Sunday evening, Martin Odegaard will finally get his hands on the Premier League trophy and officially end one of the longest waits in modern Arsenal history.

But before the celebrations begin, there is actually a carefully planned sequence of events set to take place at Selhurst Park.

According to football.london, Arsenal’s players are expected to make one final change before the trophy presentation even begins.

One Final Change Before The Trophy Lift

The Gunners travel to Crystal Palace already crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth earlier this week, sparking unforgettable celebrations among supporters and players alike.

For the match itself, Arsenal are expected to wear their white third strip.

However, once the final whistle sounds, the players are reportedly set to return to the dressing room before coming back out wearing the traditional red home kit for the medal presentation and trophy lift.

That means the iconic images of Odegaard raising the trophy should come in Arsenal colours that supporters most associate with title-winning moments.

It is a small detail, but one many fans will appreciate.

Celebration First, Then Eyes On Europe

There is another layer to Sunday’s schedule too.

Crystal Palace are also preparing for European football and are expected to conduct a lap of appreciation after what will be their final home game of the campaign before attention turns to their UEFA Conference League Final.

Only after that will Arsenal return to the pitch to receive their winners’ medals and finally lift the Premier League trophy.

Arteta has already spoken about balancing celebration with maintaining standards, making it clear the squad will enjoy the moment but quickly switch focus again afterwards.

Because while Sunday is about ending a 22-year wait and celebrating with supporters, everyone inside the club knows there is another huge date circled in the diary.

The Champions League Final.

So enjoy the afternoon, Gooners.

Watch the football.

Stay for the celebrations.

And soak in every second, because moments like these do not come around often.

Excited for today Gooners? What a celebration it will be!

COYG!

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