Arsenal’s two top midfielders are again set to miss the game against Liverpool Women

On Thursday night, Arsenal beat Norwegian side Valerenga in Oslo 3-1 to continue their winning run. They’re now in a 6-game winning run.

The last two wins, over Aston Villa (4-0) and over Valerenga, have been special. One thing that has made it special is that the Gunners, despite missing their two key midfielders, Lia Walti and Kim Little, have still managed to show their ruthlessness and dominance.

I think we may now have to worry about life after Kim (34) and Walti (31).

Even so, let’s enjoy them while we still can. So far this season, the two, alongside Frida Maanum, had formed one of the most balanced midfield trios there is. They seemed to have clicked and, in most games, were unmatched.

Without them (the last two games), interim manager René Slegers has had to rely on Kyra Cooney-Cross (who’s also a great midfielder) and the versatile Mariona Caldentey.

What is the latest news regarding Walti and Kim?

Lia Walti seems not to have made a recovery from the abscess that had her sidelined during the international break. She won’t be available this weekend.

As for Kim, she didn’t travel to Norway. Kim will reportedly undergo an assessment to determine her availability for Sunday’s game.

Regarding the availability of the two, Slegers admitted, “Kim has been training. She wasn’t with us in Norway, so we’ll see today and tomorrow how she progresses. She might be an option for Sunday. Lia Walti won’t be an option for Sunday.”

In the Liverpool News, they are languishing in 7th on the table at the moment after showing promise last season. They are a bit inconsistent but improving and their coach Matt Beard was nothing but hopeful ahead of today’s game. “We always know it will be tough whenever we play Arsenal. If you look at last season, we got a great result at the Emirates but lost the home game 2-0. We know it will be a testing afternoon but we’ve proven over time that we can beat these top sides.”

Well good luck to him but I am sure Kyra and Mariona will do a great job against Liverpool, although I’m sure Slegers would be keen to have Little and Walti’s experience on show when it comes to the massive clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday..

