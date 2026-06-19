Arsenal’s Ultimate Redemption: How Arteta’s Army Conquered Their 22-Year Drought

After years of near misses, heartbreak and frustrating second-place finishes, Arsenal finally reached the summit once again in 2025/26.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title, matching several achievements of Arsene Wenger’s legendary Invincibles and delivering one of the most memorable campaigns in the club’s modern history.

Liam Harding looks back on the season that saw Arsenal become champions once again.

Arsenal’s Strong Start Laid The Foundations For Glory

In May this year, something truly magical happened for us Gooners. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side finally lifted the Premier League title, shattering a 22-year drought stretching all the way back to Arsene Wenger’s iconic Invincibles feat in 2004.

It is an absolute privilege to chronicle our almighty 2025/26 championship-winning campaign—a season that saw the men from the red and white side of North London write their names into football history.

After 38 gruelling league games, The Gunners matched the Invincibles by winning 26 matches, drawing seven and losing five, ultimately securing the 14th top-flight title in the club’s history.

Arteta’s army, having narrowly slipped up in the title race over the previous three seasons, commenced this historic campaign away at Old Trafford. A stunning early showstopper from Riccardo Calafiori against the Red Devils secured a crucial 1-0 opening-day victory.

However, August provided an early reality check when a tough trip to Anfield resulted in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Gunners bounced back instantly. A week later, £63.5 million summer signing Viktor Gyökeres, already dubbed one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, snapped up his first two Premier League goals. His second-half brace capped off an almighty 5-0 thrashing of newly promoted Leeds United.

That early response sparked a phenomenal run of form. Following the Anfield setback, Arsenal would remain completely undefeated for months, losing only once in their next 12 games.

That lone defeat came on December 6 at Villa Park. After falling behind just before half-time, Leandro Trossard pulled The Gunners level in the second half, only for Emiliano Buendia to strike a dramatic late winner and seal a 2-1 victory for Villa.

Villa, of course, would go on to prove their pedigree by being crowned 2025/26 Europa League champions following a 3-0 victory over Freiburg in May.

However, the early months were defined by several sensational performances.

In late November, Arsenal delivered a 4-1 beating of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who endured a nightmare season and narrowly escaped relegation by finishing 17th on the final day. That derby belonged to new winger Eberechi Eze, who produced an impeccable hat-trick.

Two months earlier, Arsenal rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester City in stoppage time thanks to a clutch effort from Gabriel Martinelli, keeping our relentless title rivals at bay.

Newcastle United, historically a massive bogey team away from home, were also conquered in September. Our set-piece specialist Gabriel scored his trademark header from a corner to seal a vital 2-1 victory at St James’ Park.

There were frustrations too. In early November, a stubborn Sunderland side, who would impressively go on to qualify for Europe, held us to a bitter 2-2 draw after a late strike from Brian Brobbey.

Arsenal thoroughly enjoyed the festive month of December, bouncing back from the Villa defeat to record a perfect five wins from five.

This momentum carried into the New Year, where AFC Bournemouth were dramatically dispatched 3-2. Declan Rice completely turned the game on its head, grabbing both the equaliser and the decisive 93rd-minute winner on January 3.

Less than a month after losing to Aston Villa away from home, redemption was sweet in the return fixture at the Emirates. The Gunners battered Villa 4-1, with four different names appearing on the scoresheet: Gabriel, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Zubimendi.

The gruelling winter schedule threatened Arsenal’s five-to-six-point lead at the summit.

A tense, frosty night in North London saw a 0-0 draw with Liverpool, followed by another scoreless stalemate away at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest, denying us the chance to move nine points clear.

However, The Gunners quickly found their rhythm again, dismantling Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road thanks to goals from Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Gyökeres and Jesus.

Arteta’s Side Held Their Nerve In The Title Run-In

February brought a slight stumble, with Arsenal picking up only eight points from a possible 12.

Despite another joyous 4-1 demolition of Spurs, where the goals were shared evenly between Eze and Gyökeres, The Gunners suffered consecutive frustrating away draws against Brentford (1-1) and Wolves (2-2), leading some pundits to question whether we could sustain our place at the top.

The pressure reached boiling point in March, April and May.

Despite eventually winning eight of our final 10 games, Manchester City and Bournemouth pushed us to the absolute limit, causing us to temporarily surrender our six-point lead in mid-April.

Arsenal suffered two devastating consecutive 2-1 defeats, first to Bournemouth at home and then to City at the Etihad.

With the title slipping away, Arsenal had to treat their final five games like cup finals.

Arteta’s men responded magnificently, winning every single one.

Meanwhile, the pressure finally broke Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side stumbled to a 3-3 draw against Everton and a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. When Bournemouth upset City in late May, Arsenal were officially crowned champions, prompting over 200,000 ecstatic fans to flood the streets outside the Emirates Stadium in celebration.

Days later, Crystal Palace provided a deserved guard of honour as our heroes walked out at Selhurst Park as Premier League champions.

We were finally presented with the trophy after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Eagles on the final day, with Jesus and Madueke getting the goals to prevent a late equaliser and kickstart a new era of Arsenal dominance.

After 22 years of waiting, the dream was finally realised. Arteta’s Arsenal had reached the promised land.

What was your favourite moment from Arsenal’s title-winning 2025/26 campaign? Let us know in the comments below and relive an unforgettable season with your fellow Gooners.

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