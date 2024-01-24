Arsenal’s underwhelming January – No Onana, no striker and no outgoing sales either

Arsenal intended to add Amadou Onana to their squad this winter, but due to financial constraints and the need to adhere to FFP, like all the other headline deals they eyed, they are unable to sign him.

The Gunners are unable to move forward with the deal, according to Belgium’s Het Nieuwsblad, even though the two sides had already spoken.

The newspaper was evaluating the January transfer window and why it hasn’t been as lively as many expected, citing most clubs’ desire to comply with FFP.

After overspending last summer, Arsenal is unable to make marquee acquisitions this winter until they sell.

As the winter transfer window approaches its conclusion, it is unclear which players will leave Arsenal, although it is becoming clear that no one will.

Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, and Jakub Kiwior, who were linked with exits, are all expected to stay for the remainder of the season.

Many clubs will undoubtedly be interested in signing Onana, and with Everton in a difficult financial situation, the Belgian international might be on the move this year but more likely in the summer.

The hope for Gunners is that after their talks, Onana is satisfied that if he leaves Everton, Arsenal will be his next destination and will not be persuaded to join another club.

Darren N

