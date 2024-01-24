Arsenal’s underwhelming January – No Onana, no striker and no outgoing sales either

Arsenal intended to add Amadou Onana to their squad this winter, but due to financial constraints and the need to adhere to FFP, like all the other headline deals they eyed, they are unable to sign him.
The Gunners are unable to move forward with the deal, according to Belgium’s Het Nieuwsblad, even though the two sides had already spoken.
The newspaper was evaluating the January transfer window and why it hasn’t been as lively as many expected, citing most clubs’ desire to comply with FFP.
After overspending last summer, Arsenal is unable to make marquee acquisitions this winter until they sell.
As the winter transfer window approaches its conclusion, it is unclear which players will leave Arsenal, although it is becoming clear that no one will.
Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, and Jakub Kiwior, who were linked with exits, are all expected to stay for the remainder of the season.
Many clubs will undoubtedly be interested in signing Onana, and with Everton in a difficult financial situation, the Belgian international might be on the move this year but more likely in the summer.
The hope for Gunners is that after their talks, Onana is satisfied that if he leaves Everton, Arsenal will be his next destination and will not be persuaded to join another club.
Darren N
I think we were just putting the word out on Onana so he knows we are ready in the summer.
Everyone keeps saying we need a top striker but the chances of finding one we could afford in this window were always going to slim. The choices are paying through the nose for players who not really top quality or taking a risk on youngsters who are no better than what we have.
Romano and Ornstein never mentioned anything about Arsenal’s interest in Onana this month
Based on our disappointing transfer activity in January, I guess this season could be Arteta’s last one if he doesn’t win any trophy and if the likes of Tuchel/ Nagelsmann/ Ancelotti are available in the summer
I hope that Romano and Ornstein are again more knowledgeable than other pundits. I don’t get the feeling from the ownership that MA will be dismissed if he doesn’t win the PL or UCL this season but who knows.
If Arsenal sign a new player this month, it could be an indicator that Kroenke won’t sack Arteta regardless of our final result. There’s still time to make it happen
The only way he will be sacked is if we miss out on CL qualification. Competing in the CL and PL is very difficult these days, only City have done it year in, year out but if this young squad sticks together and does it then it will pick up the experience to win trophies.
It does not sound much of an achievement but if we beat Porto, it will be the first time we have been in the CL last eight for fourteen years! We need to get it done and build on it, become a regular in the competition at that stage and beyond.
I@gai t’s good for a coach to be assertive on what he thinks can help the team win, but Arteta’s rigidity not helping his cause at Arsenal. If he doesn’t win anything this season it might make the fans irate and wanting more. I thought he should have make efforts on loaning a striker. Havertz argument instead of buying a striker would also resurface.
However, if Arsenal get Top4 again I guess his employer could give him one more season.
I guess there’s no room in our wage bill to sign a new CF, but the transfer window is still open to ship out some of our fringe players
We spent our money in the last transfer window. What we got is what we have bought. This squad is the squad of choice for our manager and his sidekick.
Not unexpected but still disappointing. We will be crying out for a decent striker from the bench when the CL quarter final against Bayern goes to extra time in the 2nd leg in April and the only options are Nketiah or Nelson. Or a decent holding midfielder after Partey plays 2 games in February and then is out for the rest of the season due to knee issues and/or dealing with his cases.
Parteys injuries are unfortunate, he is a top player. And Arteta signed, or rather resigned Nketia and Nelson. His choice, he trusts them. Personally i think our forward line lacks power but who am i to judge.
A deal is there to be made, but we lack street’s smart to pull it off.
Everton needs goals and Nketiah would be a perfect fit, but it’s a shame nothing will happen not even a feeble attempt.
I look back at the Summer spending and the only real questionable decisions were resigning Nketiah, Nelson, and Havertz.
I’ll leave off on Raya, which was unnecessary transaction.
I’ll focus on Havertz because IMHO we needed a striker or B2B midfielder to take the squad to the next level.
I’m not bashing Havertz, merely saying he does not fill either of those roles with any confidence.
65 million spent, and he doesn’t beat out anyone in a healthy fully fit squad. Not Jesus at striker, Odegaard, or Partey. I would even argue not even competing for those spots.
I think it was poor value and spending when we needed to bring in an impactful player in the striker or B2B role.
Havertz is who he is, and I don’t blame him for not scoring 15-20 goals as a striker, evidence shows it’s not in his locker.
Same goes as a midfielder, his tool set is not a good match for what we need, again he is who he is.
The club needs to do better in the Summer; address the striker and B2B roles, sell players if needed. Can’t afford more square pegs in round holes, especially for high fees and wages.