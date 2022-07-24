Arsenal’s USA Tour (and Jesus) must fill us with optimism for the new season – Be excited!

ARSENAL’S USA TOUR BREEDS OPTIMISM

By Victor Stephen.

Hello Gooners! Excited? if you’re not, you got to be having second thoughts right? After a stellar performance from Arsenal against Chelsea in Florida. COYG! Don’t tell me it’s only pre-season. Like Josh Kroenke said in 2019, “be excited” and I am. The signs are encouraging and it’s consistency this team needs to find. Jesus I dare to say is far from a hype train since his impressive debut against FC Nurnberg in the early stages of pre-season.

Analysing his performances over the course of pre-season, it’s crystal clear that Arsenal have pulled of a fantastic bargain at £45 million. Entering his peak years at 25, premier league proven with 4 league titles, alongside an impressive record of 58 goals and 29 assists in 159 EPL appearances. Yes, it’s only pre-season, if you point that out, you wouldn’t be wrong. However, it’s in appreciating his gameplay in different match actions throughout pre-season, that you see were Arsenal struck gold in terms of acquiring his signature.

The EPL curtain raiser is just over a week away. It is then we officially begin to assess our summer signings in the heat of competition, with 3 points at stake and the pressure on. We take encouragement still in analysing their performances in a variety of match actions, the difference now is pressure, but in truth, it’s the same game of football with repetitive match actions they have witnessed severally in previous games, against different teams, pre-season or not. This is what births experience.

Looking at Arsenal’s final game of the USA tour against Chelsea with focus on Jesus, he capped off the tour with the man of the match award. Not against FC Nurnberg, Everton or Orlando City, against Chelsea. Top tier EPL opposition. Thiago Silva and his co-defenders had no solution to Arsenal’s pressing and GJ9 was at the core of this problem for Chelsea. Arteta and the Arsenal fan base could lick their lips in anticipation of improved attacking football this season after their 4 nil dismembering of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side.

I see a team that wants to be ruthless in attack as they have notched up 19 goals in 5 pre-season games so far conceding 5. Arteta wants his team to play most of the game in opposition territory, mounting relentless pressure on the opposition defence with swarms of red and white overloads in Chelsea’s final third. Even in added time, Arsenal tasted blood and went for the jugular, with a beautiful goal from Sambi Lokonga, after a precision guided missile like pass from Cedric, Arsenal rounded off an impressive tour of the USA. Tuchel admitted in his post-match comments that they deserved to lose. A special shout out to all Gooners in the USA, the vibes have been electric through out and the love for Arsenal in America is insane. You guys kept the Goonerverse shaking from its core with earthquake like tremors felt globally.

As I fade out, I would say that this season is massive for Arsenal. They started their transfer business early and have given the new signings time to integrate. Turner, Marquinhos, Vieira, Jesus and Zinchenko so far look like good additions to the squad not just improving depth but quality as well. We still need at least 2 more additions especially in central midfield as we still look feather light there and one more winger but I guess that depends on the Pepe dilemma. We look to the season opener with optimism but first its Sevilla in the Emirates Cup at the Emirates Stadium in London on the 30th.

Alright Gooners, have a splendid time, till I sail through again.

Victor Stephen

