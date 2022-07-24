Arsenal’s USA Tour (and Jesus) must fill us with optimism for the new season – Be excited!

ARSENAL’S USA TOUR BREEDS OPTIMISM
By Victor Stephen.
Hello Gooners! Excited? if you’re not, you got to be having second thoughts right? After a stellar performance from Arsenal against Chelsea in Florida. COYG! Don’t tell me it’s only pre-season. Like Josh Kroenke said in 2019, “be excited” and I am. The signs are encouraging and it’s consistency this team needs to find. Jesus I dare to say is far from a hype train since his impressive debut against FC Nurnberg in the early stages of pre-season.
Analysing his performances over the course of pre-season, it’s crystal clear that Arsenal have pulled of a fantastic bargain at £45 million. Entering his peak years at 25, premier league proven with 4 league titles, alongside an impressive record of 58 goals and 29 assists in 159 EPL appearances. Yes, it’s only pre-season, if you point that out, you wouldn’t be wrong. However, it’s in appreciating his gameplay in different match actions throughout pre-season, that you see were Arsenal struck gold in terms of acquiring his signature.
The EPL curtain raiser is just over a week away. It is then we officially begin to assess our summer signings in the heat of competition, with 3 points at stake and the pressure on. We take encouragement still in analysing their performances in a variety of match actions, the difference now is pressure, but in truth, it’s the same game of football with repetitive match actions they have witnessed severally in previous games, against different teams, pre-season or not. This is what births experience.
Looking at Arsenal’s final game of the USA tour against Chelsea with focus on Jesus, he capped off the tour with the man of the match award. Not against FC Nurnberg, Everton or Orlando City, against Chelsea. Top tier EPL opposition. Thiago Silva and his co-defenders had no solution to Arsenal’s pressing and GJ9 was at the core of this problem for Chelsea. Arteta and the Arsenal fan base could lick their lips in anticipation of improved attacking football this season after their 4 nil dismembering of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side.
I see a team that wants to be ruthless in attack as they have notched up 19 goals in 5 pre-season games so far conceding 5. Arteta wants his team to play most of the game in opposition territory, mounting relentless pressure on the opposition defence with swarms of red and white overloads in Chelsea’s final third. Even in added time, Arsenal tasted blood and went for the jugular, with a beautiful goal from Sambi Lokonga, after a precision guided missile like pass from Cedric, Arsenal rounded off an impressive tour of the USA. Tuchel admitted in his post-match comments that they deserved to lose. A special shout out to all Gooners in the USA, the vibes have been electric through out and the love for Arsenal in America is insane. You guys kept the Goonerverse shaking from its core with earthquake like tremors felt globally.
As I fade out, I would say that this season is massive for Arsenal. They started their transfer business early and have given the new signings time to integrate. Turner, Marquinhos, Vieira, Jesus and Zinchenko so far look like good additions to the squad not just improving depth but quality as well. We still need at least 2 more additions especially in central midfield as we still look feather light there and one more winger but I guess that depends on the Pepe dilemma. We look to the season opener with optimism but first its Sevilla in the Emirates Cup at the Emirates Stadium in London on the 30th.
Alright Gooners, have a splendid time, till I sail through again.
Victor Stephen
Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea
To many false dawns with this management team for me to get excited ,I remember when we signed Partey Gabriel and tied down Auba with his new contract in the summer transfer window and I thought this is a turning point but nothing came of it and nothing as since .
I’ll get excited when I see us playing good football again (been long enough)and starting to compete properly at the top of the league until then my opinion will remain the same .
I can’t wait to see Jesus and Martinelli linking up in EPL, because they’re so skillful
Nketiah has been better than Martinelli in preseason but people aren’t ready for that convo. Even the way he uses his pace and goes past players makes him better. Look how how he easily rinsed Koulibaly with one touch. Little by little it will become clear to all those who deny this.
Nketiah seems better for the CF role now, whereas Martinelli is dazzling as an LW. However, I really like Martinelli’s dribbling skills
The thing is he may have to deputise for Gabriel but even for those dribbling skills you talk of Nketiah is better at it and much quicker when going past players. He is just better overall. I think overtime more people will see this.
It was already obvious from the eye test that Saliba was better than all our CB’s. He didn’t have to play for us for his quality to be seen. Once he got his chance there was no way anyone was starting over him. I also hope to see Gabriel replaced for Tapsoba in future. That two will be a title winning defense. As for preseason, Nketiah and Gabriel J. have been the best players for me so far. I wish Arteta would play both. Well done to Arteta and the boys for the masterclass.
100% agree with the sentiment of the article. The only thing I’d say is that it’s pretty clear other teams weren’t pressing as hard as many of the PL teams will in competition. This may come as a shock to the massively impressive saliba (though I have no doubt he would overcome that initial shock), and will generally make it more difficult for us to play the way we have in preseason – it’s one of the big reasons it’s unwise to read too much into friendlies.
I’m almost completely convinced jesus will be a great signing. I’m not sure he’ll be the big goalscorer people might be expecting (although he very well could be!) but I’m sure he’ll improve the first team significantly in any case.
Agree with the others that Nketiah has had a great preseason. He just needs to carry that form (starting from the end of last season) and show consistency in the league and cups. I’ve always said I think he has a great mentality, so I’d back him to keep going and become a major player – hope to see more of him and jesus in the same side
Great article, full of optimisim and good points.
Look forward to you sailing through during the coming season and a BIG thumbs up to those great American fans and fellow Gooners 👍👍👍👍
Ken all primer league clubs should do their preseason in America, the support and resources is in abundance
It will not only promote the game, just imagine if football should ever take off here as in many countries.
Still making my way home from last night game, having lost my way several time last night , maybe I will not see the gunners up close again for some time to come.
Lots of people from all walks of life turn up for this one
@Gunsmoke
Very well put Marshall Dillion. Or are you Festus…Just kiddin. 😁