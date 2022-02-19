Arsenal’s very own earns the victory over Brentford

Arsenal academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have sealed the 2-1 victory against Brentford.
It was a bright start for the Gunners, who did look to have broken the deadlock early into the match, with Ben White and Saka coming close. We then thought we could be set to be given a penalty, only for VAR to fail to do their job, only for Alexandre Lacazette to then have the ball in the net and be ruled offside all inside the opening 15 minutes of play.
The game did slow down after that however, with very little shooting opportunities emerging in the remainder of the half, but it didn’t take long after the break for the deadlock to be broken.
It was a neat run by Smith Rowe to break forward, and after carrying the ball into the box, it was the overlapping run of his team-mate which opened up the space for him to cut across goal and place his effort beyond the goalkeeper, who got a slight touch but not enough.
We continued to push forward in search of a second, but it wasn’t until just before the 80th minute that Bukayo Saka added to our tally to make it 2-0 after placing his effort into the side netter from just outside the box.
Brentford clinched a late consolation goal in injury time, despite initially being ruled out for offside, but it was a deserved three points for Arsenal, who close the gap on West Ham and Man United whilst still having played less fixtures.
Patrick
Our passing variations and qualities in the first half are still far behind Man City’s/ Liverpool’s, luckily our Hale End products made some nice goals in the second half. It was a good team effort overall, but we need to be sharper when Wolves visit us
You can’t seize to amaze me
Always something to rant about
Just wanna to point out our main weakness, as compared to the best two teams in EPL
Seriously??
Yet we played city out of the park when they came visiting
Please give it a rest
You know nothing more than we all know
Death right foot, Inverter cf, Inverter cb, towering cf etc
Bro. Give it a rest
If you don’t like his comments don’t read them! Simple!
GAI.. keep it up 🙂
😄
Superb display against 11 defenders. Odegaard was an absolute joy to watch and Xhaka and Partey were superb in midfield. But all would have come to nothing if our two kids had not scored two great goals, bless them!
Only weak points were Lacazette, and Cedric’s poor crossing.
Overall a pleasure to watch such great attitude, effort and team spirit.
Gabriel MotM for me.
Agree that Lacazette is looking bereft of confidence but, having said that, he played a part in both goals and fought hard – certainly no sign he is planning to mail it in for the rest of the season.
Interesting side show with Xhaka refusing to take the captain’s badge and, while I too enjoyed Odegaaed’s overall play, he should have done better with both his chances.
I was listening to Tony Cascarino on Talksport this morning. It was a conversation about the merits of Milner who as a senior pro is the perfect senior pro and why getting shot of the big egos was so important at Arsenal. Our younger players epitomise everything you said in your post Desire, spirit, teamwork and the right attitude. It goes a long way
We were denied 2 blatant penalties, once again.
I’m getting pissed about the total incompetence of these fat slag refs
The referee made correct decisions. Our attackers shouldn’t have flopped around on little touches
Just tell me u re joking with this comment
How is Cedric’s shot that hit a Brentford player’s hand not a penalty?
Annoying comment 😒
Good team effort,
Great Goals,
Nice to see everybody put amazing effort,
Lacazeth?
All the kids put massive shift in.
Let’s reload and wait for the Wolves pack next.
Saka and ESR and with Willock doing us a favour – Hale End FC 👌
Bloody hell, come on City ☹
spurs winning at City!
Thankfully only early on. Time for City to redeem themselves 🙏🙏🙏
Y re d ref bias to Arsenal. Two blatant pen nd not even one was given