Arsenal’s Victoria Pelova won’t gloat with her English team-mates after Netherlands defeated Lionesses

Arsenal's Victoria Pelova "a win is very nice" as Netherlands defeat Lionesses in Women's Nations League

Arsenal Women’s Victoria Pelova was on the winning side when the Netherlands Oranje Leeuwinnen defeated the England Lionesses 2-1 on Tuesday night, in the UEFA Women’s Nations League. Pelova did not assist or score a goal (Lieke Mertens and Renate Jansen did score), but she was instrumental in the victory. Despite being assigned to play as a right-wing back, she was popping up everywhere on the pitch like a utility player.

After the game, Victoria told NOS how weary she was from the work she put in on the field, coordinating with her teammates to ensure they beat England, who had hammered them in their previous two meetings.

“Is there a corner of the field that I haven’t seen today (Tuesday)? Well, I’ve seen a lot of corners,” laughed a tired Pelova afterwards, speaking to NOS (as transcribed by Vrouwen Voetbal).

“I was completely tired. But it went well. I could now play a little higher. Me and Cait (Caitlin Dijkstra) have also known each other for a very long time.

“With Sheried (Sherida Spitse) in the middle and Do (Dominique Janssen), it was really good. It was just good. We had a difficult period in the second half,” noted the Arsenal player. “But I am very proud of the team, including the people who came on. Renate (Jansen) with a world-class goal.”

Victoria was asked if she thought they could take three points off the Lionesses, who are European Champions and runners-up in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She said, “You cannot compare this with Friday. England also wants to play football; Belgium did not want that. It was difficult against Belgium. Or did the three points have to be achieved today? In any case, you have to win once against England. We also said, “If it is a draw, it is a draw.” But of course, a win is very nice.”

Following their UEFA Women’s Nations League victory over England, Pelova will be back at Colney to link up with her Arsenal teammates, and she knows she’ll have to focus on the moment and what’s ahead rather than basking in the glory of their victory over the Lionesses given her English club teammates.

“No, the day after tomorrow (to mean on Thursday), I have to train with them again. Then it will be good again. I will remain nice anyway,” laughs Pelova.

Pelova will be eager to play a key role in Arsenal Women’s season opener against Liverpool, which is set for October 1st at the Emirates. Ticket sales have already reached nearly 50,000 for our Gunners opening game of the season!

