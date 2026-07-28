Arsenal’s Vinícius Júnior Dream Depends on One Crucial Thing – Opinion

Content creators know exactly what they are doing.

Fan channels connected to Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United supporters are already complaining that the Premier League champions are about to add Vinícius Júnior to their squad.

Some are even asking why their own clubs are not pursuing a deal of this magnitude.

In reality, it is an easy way to generate clicks before, a few weeks from now, claiming Arsenal have once again been “rejected” by another transfer target.

The truth is that, at this moment, a move to the Emirates remains far more unlikely than likely.

No Sign That Real Madrid Want to Sell

You will hear plenty of rumours from both the English and Spanish media regarding this saga, but one thing you have yet to hear is that either Real Madrid want to sell the player or Vinícius himself wants to leave Spain.

That is the key point.

All parties still appear to want a compromise. Until Andrea Berta is told those negotiations have genuinely broken down, Arsenal’s sporting director knows there is little point investing significant time in trying to bring the 26-year-old to north London this summer.

Both club and player are represented by experienced negotiators who understand exactly how these discussions unfold.

Vinícius’ representatives will naturally push for the best possible contract. They can remind Real Madrid that, if no agreement is reached, one of the world’s most valuable players could eventually leave for free.

Equally, Florentino Pérez can call the Brazilian’s bluff by asking one simple question: does he really want to walk away from the Santiago Bernabéu?

The Real Madrid president also knows very few clubs in Europe could match the wages currently being discussed.

Time Is on Vinícius’ Side

Reports from Spain suggest the issue is not purely financial. Feeling valued, receiving assurances over his role under José Mourinho and retaining greater image rights may prove just as important as the size of his next contract.

Looking purely from a financial perspective, though, Vinícius is in no rush.

His worst-case scenario is spending another year in Madrid on an exceptional salary before becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in world football, with the opportunity to command a huge signing bonus from whichever elite club he chooses.

It is also worth remembering that the figures currently being discussed are hardly insulting.

Normally, when both club and player genuinely want to reach an agreement, they usually find a way.

That is why, despite the excitement surrounding Arsenal’s reported interest, this feels like a situation worth monitoring rather than one supporters should expect to be resolved in the Gunners’ favour anytime soon.

Do you think Arsenal should keep tabs on Vinícius Júnior in case negotiations with Real Madrid eventually collapse, or is this one transfer saga that simply isn’t worth getting carried away with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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