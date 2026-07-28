Arsenal’s Vinícius Júnior Dream Depends on One Crucial Thing – Opinion

Content creators know exactly what they are doing.
Fan channels connected to Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United supporters are already complaining that the Premier League champions are about to add Vinícius Júnior to their squad.
Some are even asking why their own clubs are not pursuing a deal of this magnitude.
In reality, it is an easy way to generate clicks before, a few weeks from now, claiming Arsenal have once again been “rejected” by another transfer target.
The truth is that, at this moment, a move to the Emirates remains far more unlikely than likely.
No Sign That Real Madrid Want to Sell
You will hear plenty of rumours from both the English and Spanish media regarding this saga, but one thing you have yet to hear is that either Real Madrid want to sell the player or Vinícius himself wants to leave Spain.
That is the key point.
All parties still appear to want a compromise. Until Andrea Berta is told those negotiations have genuinely broken down, Arsenal’s sporting director knows there is little point investing significant time in trying to bring the 26-year-old to north London this summer.
Both club and player are represented by experienced negotiators who understand exactly how these discussions unfold.
Vinícius’ representatives will naturally push for the best possible contract. They can remind Real Madrid that, if no agreement is reached, one of the world’s most valuable players could eventually leave for free.
Equally, Florentino Pérez can call the Brazilian’s bluff by asking one simple question: does he really want to walk away from the Santiago Bernabéu?
The Real Madrid president also knows very few clubs in Europe could match the wages currently being discussed.
Time Is on Vinícius’ Side
Reports from Spain suggest the issue is not purely financial. Feeling valued, receiving assurances over his role under José Mourinho and retaining greater image rights may prove just as important as the size of his next contract.
Looking purely from a financial perspective, though, Vinícius is in no rush.
His worst-case scenario is spending another year in Madrid on an exceptional salary before becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in world football, with the opportunity to command a huge signing bonus from whichever elite club he chooses.
It is also worth remembering that the figures currently being discussed are hardly insulting.
Normally, when both club and player genuinely want to reach an agreement, they usually find a way.
That is why, despite the excitement surrounding Arsenal’s reported interest, this feels like a situation worth monitoring rather than one supporters should expect to be resolved in the Gunners’ favour anytime soon.
Do you think Arsenal should keep tabs on Vinícius Júnior in case negotiations with Real Madrid eventually collapse, or is this one transfer saga that simply isn’t worth getting carried away with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Vini junior is coming arsenal before next week runs out…take it or leave³
Leave it thanks.
Not in a million years. Classic ploy to force real to give him the contract he wants.
Just been announced, he’s staying at RM.
Exactly GB
What will we do now that the wage structure and the associated baggage that would ensue with VJ signing has come to nowt?
I won’t believe the news until Romano and Ornstein announce it
Having said that, the key point mentioned in the article is spot on. Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr haven’t said anything about their decisions yet
I have a feeling that we might end up with Joao Felix as a much cheaper option, because we need the money to sign a new midfielder, RB and CB
Announced on sky
Hi GAI
Hope alla well
Like you seeing is believing but we live in hope
Cant seeing us spend BIG money on either A RB OR CB.
hopefully we have 2 coming back fit for the start of the season
Options at CB
we got one LW in already and if the big one is pulled off then 2
Would be interesting to see what happens to martinelli
Sold or 2nd or 3rd choice or deployed more centrally
Like the league last season, lots.more twists and turns to come from transfers before the window shuts
Hopefully it is our to win again this season. We haven’t done a back to back on retaining the prem b4 so lets.make it a first
Onwards and upwards
Hello Alan, trust the day has been treating you well!
I also believe Arsenal won’t sign an expensive CB to replace the injured Saliba, but replacing White could be a possibility
Alvarez It is then 😂
Welbeck not signed for Chelsea yet😂
GB,
You gest, but I for one wouldn’t mind seeing Welbeck in an Arsenal shirt again. I was disappointed that he left.
He played well for us. But as is the case with a lot of our players, he picked up two major knee injury’s with us. So we only got to see him in the short term.
But I believe he could be a good player for us still. Especially from the bench, but I don’t think he would buy into that to be honest.
Just a note on Junior, I’ve made my feelings perfectly clear in other post’s. But I also do believe that if there had been any chance of signing him, he would have had to take a pay cut, if we’re being realistic.
so you wouldn’t have V Junior but would take Danny Welbeck lol ?
Yes Dan I would.
Obviously it would be a short term thing in Welbeck’s case. But his experience would be invaluable, and he still knows where the goal is.
I’ve explained to you on more than one occasion why I wouldn’t like to see Vinicius at Arsenal. I don’t doubt he’s a good player, but I stick by my opinion of him bringing to much baggage with him.
And like it or not, with the way he bates the opposition fans, and then cry’s like a baby when he gets abuse, he brings a lot of it on himself. Arsenal don’t need that at all in my opinion.
And just to clarify, in no way am I saying it’s right to racially abuse him. It certainly isn’t, but there are idiots out there, and he just gives these idiots the chance to show their ignorance with some of them abusing them.
That said, If he grew a brain and stopped goading the opposition fans, maybe he could start to be remembered for his football more.
And just one more thing, I do believe that there are other black players in the Madrid side. You don’t hear them complaining of racism, I wonder why. 🤔
not getting the racism point mate and I don’t think I want to hear it ?
I think anyone who is racially abused has a right to In your words complain ?
I admire him for speaking out and challenging it
Dan,
My point is and I believe it is a valid point, yes it’s not on to racially abuse him or anyone else for that matter, but he brings some of these things on himself. Just watch his on field behavior, now you might not want to acknowledge it Dan, for whatever reason. But it’s there for all to see.
And just to say Dan, if you were doing something that antagonized the opposition fans, and you then got racially abused, would you not be able to work out if I stop these certain behaviors then these idiots won’t abuse me. It’s not rocket science is it.
I don’t get how anyone brings racial abuse on themselves?
I have zero tolerance towards this
I can’t think of anything anyone can do which makes it reasonable to respond with racial abuse .
Maybe you can give me example where he brought racial abuse on himself ?
I watched a game where fans started taunting him with monkey taunts
it’s wrong period
trust me we won’t agree on this but it is sad some think like this in 2026
Dan,
As I think I made clear, it’s absolutely out of order to Racially abuse him. Of course it is, but as I’ve said like it or not there are some idiots in the crowd, and racist ones at that.
So all I’m saying is for him to use his head and don’t antagonize these idiots. You see him after scoring a goal bate them.
Now I know he’s not the only one that does it, far from it in fact. But with his history of being Racially abused, he needs to be more aware.
Again, I’ll reiterate it’s not right that he or anyone gets Racially abused.
so how does he bring it on himself ?
Dan,
Are you deliberately being argumentative.
If you kept baiting opposition fans, and they were reacting to you, wouldn’t you stop doing it, Especially if it was Racist.
I’m sorry, but I can’t see why you won’t acknowledge that fact at least. You just seem to be determined to back him no matter what.
And that’s fine, but it’s there for all to see. The fact you won’t acknowledge it, doesn’t change that fact.
no mate honestly if I celebrated a goal and they responded with racial chants they are the ones with the issue and no I wouldn’t change for anyone because then the racists win
by saying he should change his celebration to stop being racially abused makes out he’s part of the problem
he can celebrate how he wants and expect not to be racially abused by a bunch of morons
and it’s not being argumentative ….
your saying someone brings racial abuse on themselves….
that’s going to get a reaction
Dan,
He can expect what he wants, if he celebrates in front of the opposition fans, he’s going to get abused. And the ones that are racist are just going to go for him.
Why players feel the need to celebrate in front of the opposing fans baffles me to be honest. If I scored a goal, I’d want to celebrate with my team mates and my own fans. I wouldn’t care about the opposition fans.
And you’re right Dan, Vinicius doesn’t have to change for no one. But sadly he will keep getting racially abused by the idiot racist element that clearly exist.
All I’m saying is he should help himself.
then those morons are the issue not him
a player should be able to celebrate without being racially abused
someone changing their actions to appease racists is not the answer
no should ever change just to make racists happy
Agreed Dan,
They are morons, but unfortunately this is going to be a common theme for him. Whether it’s right or wrong, he needs to look out for himself here. And if it were me, I’d just celebrate away from these idiots.
And it has nothing to do with letting these idiots win. It’s common sense, you get abused you don’t continue goading these idiots to prove a point. That just makes you stupid.
Anyway Dan, you said me and you are not going to agree on this one. And I agree, interesting conversation though. 👍
yeah if it were me ( and I knew Henry said it in the past ) It would be even more important to me to celebrate in front of them next time
thank goodness laws in Spain don’t think a fan not liking a celebration is an excuse
but no we won’t agree that anyone brings racial abuse on themselves
Derek
Reading what you just wrote. You do need to have a head wobble
No person deserves to be racially abused no matter what
It goes without saying that we as fans give it to the opposition but there are limits, boundaries and lines you just dont cross.
As for the player him self. Imo he so much more then your average ayer . Seeing is believing if he signs but put it this way. If we do manage to sign him then again imo he would be one of the biggest foreign signings in the prem history and the prem have had some big ones so no he isnt your average players
Onwards and upwards
Alanball08,
Read my post above. Whether you agree or not I don’t know. But I stand by what I said.
Jose M hates Arsenal and always has.
He’ll fight tooth and nail to prevent Arsenal signing V J.
If V J does leave Real Madrid in this Transfer Window – The Arrogant One will do all he can to prevent V J signing for us.