Arsenal’s William Saliba may stay in France longer than expected

Arsenal might allow Saint Etienne to keep William Saliba on loan for longer than expected.

The Gunners signed the teenager last summer but allowed him to join Saint Etienne on loan to continue his development.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the French league season to be ended prematurely and Saliba was free to return to the Emirates earlier than expected.

However, there seems to be a new twist to his return to Arsenal with a new report from FootMercato claiming that Saint Etienne has asked Arsenal for an extension to his loan deal so that he can play for them again this season.

Although the French Ligue 1 season has been decided, there is still the matter of the French league cup to be decided and Saint Etienne is one of the team’s competing for the trophy.

The final of the competition will take place on the 24th of July, with Saliba’s team facing PSG.

Former Leicester City manager, Claude Puel, is the current manager of Saint Ettiene and he has revealed that his team is working on keeping the teenage defender beyond the end of this month.

He said, per the report: “William is at the end of the contract at the end of the month.

“He takes great pleasure in training with his team.

“We will see what can be done to keep him a little longer with us.”