Arsenal's Williamson & Rafaelle mutual appreciation society – Women's Finalissima 2023

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson & Rafaelle Souza had the opportunity to represent their national team’s, England & Brazil, this week, in the Women’s Finalissima 2023.

Coming into this international break, the most anticipated match was the Finalissima Women’s Final, which pitted the top team in Europe, England (Euro 2022 winners), against the best team in South America, Brazil (Copa America 2022 winners). The game took place on Thursday night at a packed Wembley stadium.

Arsenal was strongly represented in that blockbuster match by their defensive partners in crime, Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza. The two had been performing admirably in Jonas Eidevall’s defence, and now they had to confront each other while representing their respective countries.

Interestingly, the two appear to have built such a strong bond while playing together that when they appeared in the pre-Finnalisima press conference on BBC Sport, they couldn’t hide the fact that they are both good, heaping praise on each other, and that being technically gifted allows them to perform at their best on the pitch. Leah Williamson, who is England’s captain, said this about Rafaelle: “Rafa’s a bit of a warrior; as an athlete, she’s head and shoulders above the rest. “It’s the Brazilian way, and what she can do with her feet is impressive also. So, I’m in awe of her to be honest, most days. It’s a new territory being on a different team tomorrow.”

On her part, Rafaelle, Brazil’s captain, said this of Williamson: “Leah is a great player… I feel like she’s half Brazilian because she’s got the skills; she just needs to learn to Samba and she’ll be fine.”

England went on to win the Finalissima on penalties (4-2) after the game ended 1-1. Man United’s Ella Toone scored England’s goal in the 23rd minute after being set up by Lucy Bronze, who played a cutback to set up the England No. 10.

Chelsea’s Lauren James thought she scored England’s second in the 29th minute, but it was disallowed. As for Brazil, AS Roma’s Andressa equalised in the dying minutes of the game to send it to penalties. England scored four out of five penalties, with Ella Toone missing hers (England’s second penalty), Georgia Stanway (Bayern), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alexa Greenwood (Man City), and Chloe Kelly (Man City) scoring the others.

Brazil only converted two of their four penalties, with Adriana (Orlando Pride) and Kerolin (North Carolina Courage) scoring, while Tamires (Corinthians) and Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal) missed the second and third.

It was amazing to see Williamson and Rafaelle play in such a major game; it’s a great dress rehearsal for the significant roles they both will play this summer, as they captain their National teams in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, in Australia & New Zealand!

